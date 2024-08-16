For Delicious Tuna Salad Without Mayo, Swap In One Tangy Ingredient

Mayonnaise serves as the base of traditional tuna salad, but there plenty of mayo substitutes that you can use if the stuff quite simply icks you out. One inexpensive and simple substitution is bound to give your tuna salad a tangy zing: Dijon mustard.

This centuries-old condiment hails from France and owes its spicy, tart, distinctive flavor to a combination of mustard seeds, white wine, and vinegar. It's a perfect pairing for all sorts of seafood-based dishes. While its popular counterpart, yellow mustard, has a fairly thin consistency, Dijon mustard is a bit thicker and packs in more bold flavor, making it a winner with a mild fish like tuna.

To make a tuna salad with Dijon mustard, you can use it all on its own, or you can combine it with other creamy ingredients like Greek yogurt, sour cream, olive oil, or pureed avocado for a richer result. Since Dijon mustard contains vinegar already, you may want to reduce or omit any acidic ingredients that you might usually add to the salad, like lemon or lime. And if you're putting it on a sandwich, be mindful of the type of cheese that you layer on. The flavor of mild cheeses may be overpowered by the Dijon. Instead, add a type that pairs well with the mustard, like sharp cheddar.