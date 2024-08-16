For Delicious Tuna Salad Without Mayo, Swap In One Tangy Ingredient
Mayonnaise serves as the base of traditional tuna salad, but there plenty of mayo substitutes that you can use if the stuff quite simply icks you out. One inexpensive and simple substitution is bound to give your tuna salad a tangy zing: Dijon mustard.
This centuries-old condiment hails from France and owes its spicy, tart, distinctive flavor to a combination of mustard seeds, white wine, and vinegar. It's a perfect pairing for all sorts of seafood-based dishes. While its popular counterpart, yellow mustard, has a fairly thin consistency, Dijon mustard is a bit thicker and packs in more bold flavor, making it a winner with a mild fish like tuna.
To make a tuna salad with Dijon mustard, you can use it all on its own, or you can combine it with other creamy ingredients like Greek yogurt, sour cream, olive oil, or pureed avocado for a richer result. Since Dijon mustard contains vinegar already, you may want to reduce or omit any acidic ingredients that you might usually add to the salad, like lemon or lime. And if you're putting it on a sandwich, be mindful of the type of cheese that you layer on. The flavor of mild cheeses may be overpowered by the Dijon. Instead, add a type that pairs well with the mustard, like sharp cheddar.
More tips for making tuna salad with Dijon mustard
If you're opting to use Dijon mustard in your tuna salad sandwich, you may want to adjust the add-ins that you typically use. The amounts of ingredients like olives, capers, or onions might need to be reduced, so they don't compete with the boldness of the mustard. Meanwhile, adding sweet pickle relish to your tuna is a great idea; it can provide a sweet contrast to the Dijon while also adding a little bit of a crunchy texture, too. Dried fruit in tuna salad also adds sweetness (try French prunes to match the mustard).
Another addition that can provide a textural contrast in your tuna salad is potato chips. Not only do the chips add a satisfying crunch, but they also help to keep the salad together, which may be ideal since Dijon mustard has a thinner consistency than mayonnaise. When using these snacks, keep the flavor pairing in mind as well — sour cream and onion or salt and vinegar chips may be overpowering. Instead, stick with plain potato chips, or even use tortilla chips.
Finally, consider thinking outside of the bread box when it comes to serving Dijon mustard tuna salad. Try halving an avocado and serving the salad inside the indentations left by the pit. The mild flavor of the fruit will let the tangy salad shine. Or, scoop out the insides of a tomato and serve the tuna in it for a bright and juicy contrast.