What Makes Kolsch Beers Different From Lagers?

For a refreshing sip at the end of a long day, an ice cold beer is pretty much as good as it gets. For beer fans, a Kölsch or a lager may come to mind as being similarly light and easy-drinking, but what is the difference between the two? To explain, first we need to talk about ales.

Beers can broadly be broken down into two main categories — ales and lagers. Ales are made using what is known as top-fermenting yeast. This type of yeast prefers a warmer environment, and the name comes from the fact that it tends to collect at the top of the fermentation tank. On the other hand, lagers utilize bottom-fermenting yeast, which prefer cooler temperatures and hang out on the floor of the tank. The result is a very crisp brew, whereas ales tend to be rounder, fruitier, and more full-bodied.

A Kölsch is where ale meets lager, because it is made using a hybrid technique. This beer style uniquely uses the top-fermenting yeast associated with ales, but is brewed in cooler setting and then held at a very cold temperature. This final storage period is called lagering, so a Kölsch is sometimes called a lagered ale. Depending on your exact definition, it can fit into either category. In summary, Kölsch is a specific style and not a whole category like lagers.