14 Fig Newtons Myths Debunked

These aren't your grandpa's Fig Newtons. The company made a pivot in 2012 to change the name, but familiar packages of this jammy, 133-year-old treat still regularly appear in shopping carts of fans of all ages. If you've got questions about the No. 3 best-selling cookie of the '90s, I'm happy to help debunk the myths. (As long as it involves eating cookies — or whatever these are.)

There's the tale about how Fig Newtons got its name, the thing with the wasp legs getting baked into the recipe, and confusion about who invented them in the first place. Are they even vegan, bro? Were they designed to be a medicinal pastry slash digestif? And what exactly is in that filling anyway?

Let's dive into the real story behind one of the very first commercially produced snacks in America. Grab a plate, a couple of Fig Newtons, and something to wash them down. You're gonna work up an appetite from all this stone-cold demystification.