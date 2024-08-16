Are Fish Baskets Worth It When It Comes To Grilling?

There are plenty of grilling and BBQ accessories that are worth the investment, like a charcoal chimney starter or a good quality meat thermometer. But what about those wire fish baskets? Food Republic spoke to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, to get his take on how important fish baskets really are when it comes to successfully grilling food from the sea.

Parente does not typically use a fish basket, and instead relies on tools many cooks probably already have on hand. In most cases, he just places the fillet directly on the grates and opts for a fish spatula when it comes time to move it. A fish spatula is long, thin, and flexible, with an angled edge that more readily slides under the protein. (Standard spatulas can be too thick to easily wedge underneath, and they tend to tear or mash the flesh in the process.) Direct grilling, as Parente suggests, will work well for hearty and firm texture fish such as tuna, swordfish, mahi mahi, and salmon, all of which make some of the best fish steaks for grilling beginners.

For softer fish, such as trout, halibut, mackerel, grouper, or catfish, or particularly thin fillets, Parente gave Food Republic a great hack: "Sometimes I'll put a wire rack on top of a grill when cooking delicate foods in order to create more surface area and reduce the chances of the food getting stuck," he shared.