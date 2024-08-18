Ree Drummond's Go-To Chef's Knife Is A Versatile Classic

One could argue that a knife is the most valuable tool in a chef's arsenal, which is perhaps why many have a favorite blade that they wouldn't imagine cooking without. For Giada De Laurentiis, it's a nine-inch chef's knife handmade by Coltellerie Berti in Italy that does the trick (per The Kitchn). On the flip side, Bobby Flay prefers an eight-inch one crafted in Japan by Shun.

Both Ree Drummond and Ina Garten swear by Wüsthof's blades — a Germany-based, family-run company that has been manufacturing sharp knives since 1814. But where the Barefoot Contessa also considers a chef's knife made by the company as one of four knives every cook needs, The Pioneer Woman fancies something slightly different. Her favorite? Wüsthof's nakiri knife. Drummond admitted on her website that, "A good knife is essential in the kitchen, and this one's my favorite." More importantly, she added, "It makes my heart go pitter-pat."

Wüsthof makes three seven-inch nakiri knives that range from $100 to $200. Drummond doesn't specify exactly which of these three she prefers — though one might assume that it's the Classic Hollow Edge Nakiri judging by the photo on her site. Those who follow The Pioneer Woman on Instagram might have also noticed the knife making an appearance in her reels, being used to slice everything from onions to soft and juicy peaches. But the question remains: What is a nakiri knife? Above all, will it make your heart go pitter-pat too?