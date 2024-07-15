The Kitchen Tool Ree Drummond Can't Live Without

If you're using a fish spatula for a range of tasks, from fixing fried eggs to wiggling underneath oven-hot chocolate chip cookies, and yes even flipping fish, you may want to know how to best maintain the tool so it's always ready.

How to care for your new kitchen BFF will first depend on what it's made of. Many fish spatulas feature a stainless steel blade, and a plastic or wooden handle. If the handle is plastic, the top rack of the dishwasher should be safe for routine washing. A wooden handle may fare better with hand-washing. But, always be sure to read the tool's care instructions first to determine if a trip through a dishwasher cycle would be detrimental in either case.

You may discover that hand-washing your beloved gadget is preferable anyway to maintain its longevity, and also to get a truly good cleaning, especially if you've been working with flaky fish. Just beware of avoiding injuries on the sharp edge while scrubbing the spatula in sudsy water.

There is an exception for fish spatulas made with a silicone edge, an option favored by some cooks because it works well with stainless steel pots and pans. Cleaning this multi-material tool can be tricky too, since grease may cling to its surface. To do so, use super hot water to remove stubborn grease.