The Absolute Best Whiskey To Use In A Manhattan

A classic Manhattan cocktail recipe only has three ingredients: whiskey, vermouth, and bitters. Because it contains twice as much whiskey as vermouth, the spirit very much takes center stage in the boozy beverage — so choosing the right kind is key. To get some expert advice, Food Republic asked Katie Stryjewski (@‌garnish_girl), a cocktail blogger and the author of "Cocktails, Mocktails, and Garnishes from the Garden," to share some professional tips.

Stryjewski has a clear favorite: "I like to use rye whiskey in a Manhattan," she says. Rye is the traditional choice, used in the original version of the cocktail dating back to the 1880s. The precise history of the Manhattan is much-debated, though rye is generally considered to be an essential component. Its unique taste certainly suits the beverage, as the spirit's "drier profile of spice and fruit balances well with the vermouth," Stryjewski explains.

The peppery, richly spiced flavor of rye pairs perfectly with the natural sweetness of aromatic vermouth (which contains around a teaspoon of sugar per ounce), creating a balanced drink. If you're a fan of rye, but would like your Manhattan to be even stronger and spicier, try playing around with the ratios of the ingredients. While a single serving usually contains two ounces of rye and one of vermouth, increasing the rye by an extra half-ounce will deliver a much more robust result.