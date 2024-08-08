The Foods Simone Biles Ate To Get Her Ready For The Paris Olympics

Simone Biles naming her favorite food as pizza makes us feel like maybe Olympians are just like us, after all. But in reality, cheese- and pepperoni-topped goodness isn't likely to fuel 12-foot high jumps all by itself. So how did the world-class gymnast fill her belly in order to train and ultimately take home a record-setting number of medals at the 2024 Olympics?

In order to power through six- to seven-hour workouts, Biles turns to protein and produce, as well as a few carbs. Boiled eggs, chicken, and salmon are at the top of her list, and sometimes pasta makes an appearance, too. She also occasionally snacks on granola bars, toast, or fruits like grapes, strawberries, and bananas. In the evening, Biles may fill her plate with vegetables like carrots, asparagus, and green beans, and starches including rice or potatoes, in addition to meat or fish. Dairy is sometimes on the table, too, particularly in the form of feta on her salads.

Biles has also been known to make protein shakes a part of her pre- and post-workout routine. But if you thought the decorated Olympian's only indulgence is pizza, think again. While Biles isn't one to nosh on sweets on the reg, she won't shy away from ice cream or cookies when she wants some. And when it comes to drinks, she will partake in the occasional glass of wine or sip on a tequila-based beverage.