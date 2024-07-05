The Important Tip That Could Make Or Break Your Grilled Pineapple

Grilled pineapple is sweet, tender, and a touch smoky. Or, at least, it should be. The best version of the charred fruit heightens its natural caramel notes and sugars, but only when it's prepared the right way.

The secret is not in the way you chop pineapple or its marinade, but in the fruit itself. For the best possible grilled pineapple, you need to use the freshest, ripest produce possible. If it tastes delicious when you slice into it, it'll taste even better after a brush with some flames. If the flesh is bland or mild, as the canned rings can be, the grilled portions will have a duller flavor and mushiness to them. Same with underripe fruit, which may remain slightly crunchy after a quick grill, and have a muted taste.

The sugar content of pineapples increases as they ripen, which means peak produce is primed to become richer and more honeyed when paired with heat. The grill also makes the fruit more palatable in some cases, as the heat neutralizes the enzymes that can make your mouth burn (unless you use salt water to take the sting out). And that means anyone adverse to the acidic ingredient inside the fruit may find themselves rethinking taking a bite.