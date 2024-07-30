The Best Frosting For An Ice Cream Cake Isn't Whipped Cream

If you're a seasoned ice cream cake maker, you may already have heavy whipping cream waiting in your fridge for your next project. A straightforward whipped cream frosting is a classic choice, and might do a beautiful job replicating your favorite store-bought ice cream cake. However, if you're preparing your dessert for a long stint in the freezer, we urge you to step away from the carton.

Take it from Sasha Zabar, founder and chef at Glace by Noglu, who prepares viral ice cream sundaes and cakes at his New York City shop. He recommends whipping up a more durable option to coat your next mint chocolate or cookies 'n cream masterpiece. "I like to use fresh whipped cream to frost cakes, but if you're making the cake in advance, then the whipped cream can crack over time," Zabar told Food Republic.

Zabar has two more stable frosting ideas up his chef's coat. "I recommend making a meringue, frosting the cake with a piping bag, and then toasting it with a pastry torch [...] It holds up really well and provides a nice silky texture when eating," he says. At his own shop, he offers a caramelized s'mores cake as an example of the technique. Alternatively, he suggests a chocolate glaze to enrobe the celebratory dessert. Either way, we suggest finishing with a few decorative drips of whiskey-infused chocolate magic shell for a boozy flourish.