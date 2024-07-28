The Sustainable Charcoal Alternative Chef Michael Symon Uses When Grilling

Avoiding single-use plastic dishes, shopping locally for groceries, and providing meatless options are already some of the things you might consider when planning a backyard barbecue with sustainability in mind. However, charcoal that is better for the environment may not have occurred to you. A better-for-the-Earth option actually exists — coconut charcoal! It is chef Michael Symon's go-to.

If you are still setting coals on fire and releasing smoke into the atmosphere, you may be wondering how a coconut-based product is any better than the standard stuff. Well, the substantial environmental benefits come from how it is made. Hardwood and coconut charcoal are both made by burning down the material with very limited oxygen, which, via carbonization, transforms it into a porous substance that can burn for a longer time.

Lump charcoal is just straight-up wood that has gone through this process, but briquettes are manufactured using wood byproducts and chemical additives. Either way, that wood has to come from somewhere, and the forests primarily in Africa, South America, and Asia really suffer. Rainforests, in particular, are destroyed to make way for wood plantations, devastating biodiversity and accelerating greenhouse gas production.

On the other hand, coconut charcoal is made from leftover husks after harvests. In tropical areas, there is an abundance of coconut shells that would've otherwise gone to waste. Coconuts are also a resource that renews quickly, and making this charcoal does not require the harsh chemicals that briquettes do.