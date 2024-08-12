Why It's Hard To Pair Cheese With Scotch (And The Best Cheese To Pair It With)

Pairing whiskey with cheese can be a daunting prospect thanks to all the big, bold flavors involved. That's especially true when your drink of choice is a smoky, peaty Scotch whisky rather than another type of whiskey. But it's not impossible to find a perfect partner. To get some expert advice, Food Republic consulted John Montez, Assistant Manager of Education at Murray's Cheese, to discover how to match dairy with the dram.

The reason it's tricky to find a cheese that tastes great alongside a smoky whiskey comes down to the very thing that gives the drink its distinctive aroma and flavor. "The phenols released from the peat can easily become astringent if paired with a cheese that has a lot of bitterness or umami," Montez explains. In the places where you'll find the peatiest Scotch whiskies, such as the Scottish island of Islay, the barley used to make the whisky absorbs the smoke from burning peat fires. That act of lighting the peat produces several phenolic compounds, such as phenol and guaiacol, which affect how intensely smoky the resulting whisky smells and tastes.

Rather than umami-rich cheeses, it's worth looking for something with a sweeter flavor profile which won't be tainted or overwhelmed by this powerful smokiness. "I recommend an aged Gouda like Ballerina Aged Goat Gouda or L'Amuse Gouda," says Montez. The caramel and nutty notes within aged Gouda enhance the peaty flavors of Scotch whisky, which in turn brings out the sweetness of the cheese.