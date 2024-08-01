The Food Ina Garten Buys While Grocery Shopping In Paris

When people visit Paris, some want to go to the Eiffel tower, visit the Louvre, or go for a stroll along the Seine. Ina Garten's preferred activity is to host a dinner party, but the fun starts way before she begins serving hors d'oeuvres. Garten makes an event out of grocery shopping, going to each of her favorite stores and chatting with shopkeepers along the way. During a visit for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she took The Today Show crew along for the ride. For her, grocery shopping in Paris is a lovely (and tasty) "walk around the neighborhood" with seafood, produce, bread, cheese, and more on the list.

For the main course, Garten had mustard-roasted fish in mind, so she headed to Poissonnerie Du Bac for some turbot. This large flat fish has white flesh, a flaky texture, and sweet flavor. La Roseraie Grenelle is where Garten went to for fresh produce. One thing she especially appreciates about French fruit and vegetable sellers is the attention to seasonality and the perfect ripeness. For dessert, Garten decided to go the store-bought route with a tart from Hugo & Victor.

The Barefoot Contessa wasn't going to forget about decor — a chic bouquet of flowers was in order. Her tip for elegant arrangements fit for a Parisian tablescape is to buy either one type of flower in several hues, or different flowers all within the same color palette. She popped into Adriane M. for a variety of blooms in bright fuchsia tones.