Starbucks' Leaked Fall Menu Features 3 New Cozy Drinks

PSL lovers rejoice, Starbucks' new 2024 fall menu has been leaked and the rumored offerings have coffee fans shaking in their Ugg boots. According to food reviewer Markie Devo, the company will allegedly be releasing a large portion of this seasonal menu on August 22. When asked for comment, Starbucks shares, "Thank you for reaching out. While we're excited to welcome the most wonderfall time of the year, we're not quite ready to leaf the summer state of mind."

This release is meant to include the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte (in hot, iced, and frappuccino varieties), so get your autumnal scarves ready and say goodbye to the lavender Starbucks trend. Alongside these classics are returning favorites: Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.

A new addition to the fall spread is the Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai. Other fruit-infused drinks returning from last year include the Apple Crisp Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso. These two are made with oat milk unless otherwise specified, so even those skipping dairy can enjoy a seasonal sip.

Beyond beverages, Starbucks is also rumored to be stocking its bakery cases with some autumnal treats. It's reported that the popular baked goods of Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins and Baked Apple Croissants will be making an appearance. But the stand out menu option may be the new addition of a Raccoon Cake Pop. Decorated to look like a furry little friend, there's no word yet on what flavor the cake may be.