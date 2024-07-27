What Exactly Does It Mean To Crumb Coat A Cake?

Sure, maybe you bake cakes a few times a year. Birthday cake? Check. Anniversary cake? Check. Emotional support cake? Check. While you may be happy with the cakes you do bake, maybe you've gotten lost on cake-baking TikTok and decided that this is the year that you take your hobby seriously.

There are plenty of tips and tricks to make the perfect moist cake (like making a grown-up olive oil cake with the right olive oil), but there may be one decorating technique you haven't heard of before: crumb coating. Crumb coating is the act of applying a thin layer of frosting to your cake and allowing it to chill before applying the real layer of decorative frosting. By crumb coating, you capture any loose crumbs and create a smooth surface to frost, pipe, and decorate to your heart's desire. You get the added bonus of locking in your cake's moisture, so you can make it in advance without it drying out. Think of the crumb coat as the primer for your actual frosting.

And the best part? It's super easy. So while it may add a bit of time to your baking, the results are totally worth it.