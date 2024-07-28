What Does It Mean To Order A Bartender's Handshake?

How do bartenders greet each other? No, it's not the start of a bad joke. It turns out there is actually a way that staff in the drinks community acknowledge fellow workers, and it's known as a bartender's handshake. Rather than being an actual physical handshake, though, it actually — unsurprisingly — involves liquor.

A bartender's handshake refers to a shot of alcohol which is given away free of charge as a greeting between cocktail professionals. It can either be served at the start of the night as a welcome or when the check is delivered. The phrase is synonymous with the bitter Italian liqueur Fernet-Branca, as this was traditionally the shot offered. However, it has since diversified to include a range of different drinks, from bitters to cocktails to mixed drinks, and different cities and countries often have their own specialty.

So if you're not in the trade, can you just walk into a bar and order a bartender's handshake? Well, not by name — unless, of course, you know what the particular drink of choice for industry insiders actually is. But if you want to buy a shot to say thanks to your bartender, or if you're a well-regarded regular, you might just get to find out.