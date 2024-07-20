How Long Does It Take To Reheat Chicken Wings In An Air Fryer?
Whether it's hot and tangy homemade buffalo wings or sweet and smoky boneless bites, chicken wings are always immensely satisfying. Out of all the different ways to cook wings for the perfect crunchy yet juicy texture, the air fryer is a top pick for its convenience. So it's no surprise that the appliance is also a great option for reheating any leftovers. The best part? It takes less than 10 minutes.
Cooked chicken can safely be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days (per the USDA), so there's plenty of time to use up your leftovers. To get evenly reheated results when air frying wings, take them out of the fridge and let them come to room temperature first. This will take around 10 minutes. At the same time, pre-heat the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray the wings with cooking oil so they don't stick, and give them eight to 10 minutes to fully heat through in the appliance. Turn them once halfway through to crisp both sides.
If you're reheating boneless wings in the air fryer, this is an even quicker process. Just give them three minutes at 400 degrees, and then continue to reheat in short bursts until they're ready. With either type of chicken, you'll want to ensure the wings reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating them (per the USDA), so use a meat thermometer to check.
Take extra care to avoid overcooking leftover wings
A key advantage of reheating wings in the air fryer, besides how quick it can be, is that it also produces a delightfully crispy result compared to other fast alternatives such as the microwave. However, because of the speed, you need to pay close attention to your dish to avoid overcooking it or drying it out. There are some great tips that will help recreate that freshly just-cooked texture and keep the meat juicy every time.
The key to successful air fryer reheating is to allow enough air to circulate around the food. So make sure you leave enough space around each wing to allow for even heating and crisping — about an inch between them is ideal. Keep them in a single layer, and if you want to reheat a larger quantity, then do them in batches rather than all at once. Also, put similar-sized wings in the same batch for a more consistent result.
Even if your leftover wings are smothered in sauce, the air fryer still makes a good method for reheating. To make cleanup easier, though, line the basket with aluminum foil or parchment paper first. Or, if your poultry is sauceless, you can make your own chicken wing sauce with just three ingredients – barbecue sauce, teriyaki marinade, and maple syrup — and simmer the tasty mixture in a pan while the chicken reheats.