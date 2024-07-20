How Long Does It Take To Reheat Chicken Wings In An Air Fryer?

Whether it's hot and tangy homemade buffalo wings or sweet and smoky boneless bites, chicken wings are always immensely satisfying. Out of all the different ways to cook wings for the perfect crunchy yet juicy texture, the air fryer is a top pick for its convenience. So it's no surprise that the appliance is also a great option for reheating any leftovers. The best part? It takes less than 10 minutes.

Cooked chicken can safely be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days (per the USDA), so there's plenty of time to use up your leftovers. To get evenly reheated results when air frying wings, take them out of the fridge and let them come to room temperature first. This will take around 10 minutes. At the same time, pre-heat the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray the wings with cooking oil so they don't stick, and give them eight to 10 minutes to fully heat through in the appliance. Turn them once halfway through to crisp both sides.

If you're reheating boneless wings in the air fryer, this is an even quicker process. Just give them three minutes at 400 degrees, and then continue to reheat in short bursts until they're ready. With either type of chicken, you'll want to ensure the wings reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating them (per the USDA), so use a meat thermometer to check.