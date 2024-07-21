How To Clean The Inside Of A Toaster The Right Way

There is nothing like a good kitchen reset after a deep clean. Getting into each corner and under every item leaves the heart of your home feeling refreshed. However, in the flurry of doing so, it can be easy to forget to actually clean inside the countertop appliances themselves. The toaster is one such overlooked item. But, it quickly gets filled with crumbs and burnt bits that need to be cleared out regularly in order for it to work properly.

While cleaning a toaster can be a little bit tedious, it's totally doable with the right tips and tricks, and doing so routinely means that each subsequent time will be less labor intensive. If you're a big fan of toast, you probably need to give it a good clean every week. If that sounds like a lot, just consider how many crumbs easily fall off of a toaster grilled cheese, or regular bread and bagels, not to mention the seeds, nuts, oats, and seasonings that can often speckle crusts.

But before you get into cleaning of any sort, unplug your toaster. You definitely do not want to be swiping fingers or inserting cleaning instruments into the device while it's still connected to an electrical outlet.