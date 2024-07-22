The Tool Mary Berry Uses For Smooth Hollandaise Sauce

Whether it's poured over tender asparagus spears, drizzled onto plump juicy scallops, or used to dress a classic eggs Benedict recipe, velvety hollandaise sauce adds a luxurious finishing touch. It can be a slightly intimidating sauce to master, but if you want to get a perfectly smooth result every time, Mary Berry has a top tip: Use a hand whisk.

A basic hollandaise sauce recipe only has a few ingredients — egg yolks, butter, lemon juice or vinegar, and salt — but it's the technique that can prove daunting since there are several ways it can go wrong. That's because hollandaise is made by creating an emulsion, which means that two ingredients that wouldn't ordinarily mix together, such as water and fat, need to be smoothly combined. If they're not, you can end up with a greasy, grainy, or split sauce.

It may involve more time and effort, but Berry's reason for using a hand whisk is simple: It "gives better control over the final texture," she believes (per Mary Berry). While you can make the sauce using an immersion blender or food processor, this can create more of a whipped consistency, where it might become "too thick to pour," warns Berry (via Mary Berry). The hand whisk method is especially useful when you're only making a small amount of sauce, too, which can be tricky or fiddly in a processor.