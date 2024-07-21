An Expert Explains Why Potato Wedges Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

There are more than 5,000 potato varieties worldwide, so most of us aren't familiar with all of them. How could we be? Even so, selecting the right potato for wedges is essential when it comes to achieving the ideal crispy exteriors and soft interiors this style of fry is known for. Restaurant chefs make sure to use the right potato for the recipe every time. As a result, their potato wedges have a better shot at being spectacular from the very start. However, I'll grab a particular type of potato because it has a nice color, seems to be the right size, or I just want to try something new. If you are like me, this may be one of the reasons restaurant potato wedges always taste better.

Potato wedges come in various sizes, so depending on a restaurant's particular recipe, you'll find they use different kinds of potatoes to make wedges. The restaurant I worked at used Russet potatoes. They are a classic, all-purpose potato that works great for making large wedges. They also seamlessly fit into various other recipes, so professional kitchens love them.

Gordon Ramsay is a big fan of frying floury potatoes like King Edwards because they have a dry, fluffy texture. They are ideal for wedges. In a YouTube video where Ramsay demonstrates slicing wedges you can see he is using Desiree potatoes, another variety perfectly suited to the job.