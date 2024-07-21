What Is Sweet And Sour Mix Made Of?

If you've ever walked by an electric yellow bottle of sweet and sour mix at the liquor store, you may have wondered what's in there, exactly. These premade cocktail bases are a common addition to margaritas and drinks with "sour" in the name — or, at least, they were. Sweet and sour mix had its heyday in the latter half of the 20th century, from roughly the '70s to the '90s, but you still have your pick of a wide variety of brands today, and ingredients vary a lot from bottle to bottle.

The most basic sweet and sour mixes combine tart lemon juice, sweet syrup, water, and sometimes lime juice or aromatic citrus oils. Although some brands, often the pricier small labels, stick to a short ingredients list, many more widely available, cheaper commercial include additives like high fructose corn syrup, sour-but-tasteless citric acid, artificial flavors, and preservatives like sodium benzoate.

Originally designed to make things easier for bartenders, these ready-made mixes do allow you to skip the rigamarole of juicing fresh citrus. However, today's mixologists usually prefer to make their own sweet and sour base, as it's relatively easy and results in a fresher, brighter taste. Cocktail experts will even say that using sour mix is the biggest mistake you can make when shaking up a whiskey sour. Amateur home bartenders tend to agree, and the homemade approach also appeals to cooks who prefer to avoid artificial flavors and other extraneous additives.