The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Shaking Up A Whiskey Sour

The whiskey sour cocktail is a mix of a wide range of bitter, sweet, and sour flavors. In addition to the lip-warming whiskey and creamy egg white that froths it all up, there's a hint of sweetness from some added simple syrup that acts to counterbalance the tangy lemon juice. It's a straightforward drink to make, but it's a delicate balance requiring the best ingredients.

A high-quality whiskey is easy enough to grab, but the biggest blunder to avoid, according to expert Katie Stryjewski, cocktail blogger and author of "Cocktails, Mocktails, and Garnishes from the Garden," is reaching for a bottle of pre-made sour mix.

"Fresh lemon juice and simple syrup are so much better," says Stryjewski. Even though store-bought sour mix seems like a convenient swap, it comes with a muted citrus note, and too much sweetness without any fresh qualities. It also often contains high-fructose corn syrup, preservatives, and artificial coloring.

While fresh lemon juice is easy enough to come by, so is simple syrup. It's exactly what it sounds like — simple — and easy to make at home. All you need are two ingredients: sugar and water. According to Stryjewski, you can add equal amounts of each to a sauce pan and gently stir it over low heat until the sugar dissolves. Once cooled, add an equal part of lemon juice. It should last for several weeks if stored in the fridge, she says, but "toss it if it starts to become cloudy."