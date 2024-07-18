How To Clean Your Microplane So It Doesn't Become Dull

The Microplane is not just any old kitchen tool — it can elevate your cooking to new heights. Just like you can use a cheese grater on frozen fruit to create flavorful shaved ice, a Microplane can function much the same way and improve a myriad of dishes. However, like any precision instrument, it requires proper care to maintain its top-notch performance. Neglecting that care can lead to dullness or build-up, significantly reducing its effectiveness and lifespan.

When it comes to cleaning your Microplane, rinse it immediately after use under warm, running water. This will help dislodge any food stuck in the teeth and also wash away any residual oils. If you wait too long to rinse, you run the risk of food particles hardening and becoming difficult to remove and possibly damaging the blades. If any scrubbing is necessary, a good trick is to use an old toothbrush to get into all the nooks and crannies — and brush in the direction of the blades to protect them.

For a more thorough cleaning, soak the tool for several minutes in warm, soapy water (unless you have a fancy wooden-handled model). This will help loosen any particles that have built up over time or become lodged in the teeth, like the fresh ginger you grated for some warm spiced ginger tea. Afterward, you can use your toothbrush to finish the job before rinsing thoroughly.