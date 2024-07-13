The Easiest Way To Clean Your Ice Cream Maker

Ice cream makers are designed to make cooks' lives easier. All you have to do is pour your liquid base into the frozen mixer, and the machine will do the rest of the work. The challenge comes after your fresh pints are tucked in the freezer, and you're left with a chilly bowl with ice cream stuck to the sides.

Instead of wrestling with each frozen droplet, go straight to the sink. A blast of warm water along the frozen canister with a little soap will rinse it clean. You may have been taught not to shock your favorite pan with water after cooking, but here clashing temperatures are not a problem. The same is true for soft serve makers, gelato makers, and compressor ice cream machines.

Your freezer bowl is likely not dishwasher safe, but this approach should eliminate the need for extra cleaning power. Once it's back to sparkling, make sure to dry it thoroughly and then return it to its spot in the freezer. This way, it's chilled and ready for immediate use next time the urge for a cold treat strikes. Don't forget to give the machine itself a quick wipe with a damp towel, as well.