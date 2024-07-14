The Best Way To Clean Smelt Fish

Compared to sardines and anchovies, smelt have a mild flavor without an overwhelming, fishy taste, with a sweet scent reminiscent of cucumbers. Their mellow flavor and snackable size make them ideal for frying and dipping like French fries. So much so that, throughout the port towns of Italy, you can find fried smelt sold by street food vendors, served in a paper cone and punctured with a skewer for easy dipping.

Once they've been cleaned to your liking, turning your smelt into a crispy, dippable delicacy couldn't be easier. Start by placing your smelt on a paper towel in a single layer and pat dry. Removing moisture from the surface of your fish ensures that they will fry up crispy, and excess water can cause the oil to pop and splatter. Lightly dredging in flour before frying will give your smelt a simple crunch that complements your favorite dipping sauce. For a taste of Italy's Amalfi Coast, batter and combine your smelt with other seafood and veggies to make a restaurant-inspired fritto misto.

For the crispiest smelt, shallow fry it in a pan over medium-high heat and cook in small batches. Overcrowding your pan will cause the smelt to steam, rather than fry to a crispy finish. Cook to golden brown, then drain on a wire cooking rack. Now, your crispy fried smelt is ready to serve with a side of tartar sauce or this homemade aioli.