Add Tequila To Your Sangria For A Summery Twist On A Margarita

Nothing says summer like a jug of fruity, refreshing, and boldly boozy sangria. Traditionally made with wine, fruit, and mixers such as juice or soda water, this drink is endlessly customizable, and makes for the perfect party punch. If you really want to take it up a level, though, it's worth adding some tequila for an elevated cocktail-like twist.

Most famously used in a margarita, flavorful tequila can be used for a variety of both savory and sweet cocktails or mixed drinks. When mixed into sangria, it adds rich herbaceous notes as well as a lightly creamy agave flavor that works perfectly with sweet and tart ingredients. And of course, this high-proof spirit often adds a bit of a burn that keeps you on your toes.

It's a good idea to buy an inexpensive tequila for sangria, as opposed to something more pricey that is better savored neat. Blanco (sometimes known as silver tequila) is a good choice, since it's unaged and therefore more affordable. It will add a crisp note to your drink, though you could use a reposado tequila if you prefer a smoother finish. How much to use depends on what else is in the drink, but good rule of thumb is to use half a cup (four ounces) of tequila for each bottle of wine. Then, you can play with the ratios according to personal taste. Up the amount to a cup of tequila if you prefer a more robust flavor.