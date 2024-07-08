Give Corn On The Cob An Umami Twist With Fish Sauce

While a pat of butter and sprinkle of salt is a classic topping, corn on the cob can become so much more with a quick trip to the grill and a slathering of fish sauce. The fairly neutral base of sweet, juicy corn is the perfect canvas for the salty, umami notes of this fermented condiment.

Corn with fish sauce is popular throughout many Southeast Asian countries. In Vietnam, the sauce is brushed on fresh ears of corn with scallion oil and grilled. In Cambodia, the technique is the same, but the sauce is a sweet and salty mix of coconut milk with fish sauce and sugar. Meanwhile in Thailand, the cob is skipped altogether, with the kernels transformed into a salad featuring fish sauce, lime juice, chiles, duck egg, and dried shrimp.

To try this delicious combo on the grill, thoroughly brush cobs of husked corn with fish sauce. Add a layer of butter or oil (as the fat will keep the corn juicy), and finish with a brush of fish sauce again. Grill the corn directly on the grates, which makes it cook faster and adds a delicious smokiness that's irreplaceable. Cook for about 10 minutes over medium-high heat, with the grill lid closed, and flip halfway through. The end result will be a sweet, savory, and slightly fishy corn on the cob, with beautiful caramelized grill marks from the sugars often found in fish sauce.