Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cocktail Has A Hilarious Name

British chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is as famous for his trademark insults as he is for his no-nonsense yet refined style of cooking. It should come as no surprise that the chef's favorite cocktail sounds like something he would say while in the depths of "Hell's Kitchen." In a 2016 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ramsay revealed that his favorite tequila-based drink is called "Wake Up, You Donkey."

Ramsay often uses this animal as an unflattering term when talking to chefs on his TV shows. In a 2018 episode of "Hell's Kitchen," he described two chefs as "cooking like donkeys," and asked if the restaurant should be rebranded as "Donkey's Kitchen" (via YouTube). Other times, he simply shouts "You donkey!", and Ramsay is also rather fond of telling flustered cooks to "Wake up!".

The green-colored "Wake Up, You Donkey" cocktail featured "the most amazing tequila," said Ramsay (via YouTube), along with cider, fresh honey, and smoked elderflower — certainly an unusual craft cocktail ingredient. The drink was then garnished with a slice of zingy lime. The chef, in his familiar expletive-laden style, took a sip and declared: "F*** me, that's delicious."