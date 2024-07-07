The Slept-On Creamy Ingredient You Should Be Slathering On Brisket

Brisket is the king of barbecue. It's tender, juicy, and, if prepared correctly, has a bark on the outside packed with flavor. The prep before the actual smoking process is key to a share-worthy brisket, which includes dressing it up with spices adhered with a binder ingredient — and one controversial condiment gaining popularity in the barbecue scene as a binder is mayonnaise.

While plenty of people have a love-hate relationship with mayo, that shouldn't stop you from considering it for your next brisket. At the end of smoking, there is no discernible mayonnaise taste in the finished dish, similar to how mustard as a binder doesn't result in a tangy brisket. Using mayonnaise as your base helps lock in the meat's moisture and creates an almost silky texture underneath the bark, with some smoking enthusiasts saying it either cuts down on or eliminates the need to spritz the brisket as it smokes.

Along with keeping your brisket tender, the mayonnaise binder helps seasonings easily stick. Gone are the days of seeing your smoky homemade dry rub or pricey store-bought spice mix fall off during cooking. Instead, you can rest at ease knowing that each bite will be perfectly seasoned.