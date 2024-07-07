Tired Of Potato Skins? Try Stuffed Avocados Instead

Loaded potato skins are always a crowd-pleaser, but if you want to switch things up, try replacing the tubers with avocados instead. Stuffed avocados make a great appetizer, lunch, or dinner party dish since they look so attractive and taste delicious. All you need to do is halve the avocado, remove the pit and skin, and scoop out some of the buttery flesh to transform them into pretty green edible cups. They can be stuffed with all sorts of fillings, making them a versatile option for all dietary preferences.

For a simple and satisfying creation, consider your favorite salad. For example, try a chicken salad-stuffed avocado recipe, and incorporate some of the diced scooped-out fruit for a flavorful mix of tastes and textures in each bite. For a delicious meat-free version, stuff the avocado cups with tangy crumbled feta cheese, juicy tomatoes, diced red onion, and fresh herbs. Dress the salad with a sherry wine vinaigrette brightened with fresh lemon juice for a zingy contrast to the creamy avocado. Or go for tomatoes, fresh basil, and chunks of milky mozzarella for a caprese-style filling.

Fish also pairs perfectly with soft avocado for a tempting pescatarian alternative. Try packing the avocado halves with tuna dressed in either rich mayonnaise or lemon juice with olive oil — the mayo swap Rachael Ray uses when making tuna salad. Diced bell peppers, celery, or scallions add extra crunch. Or go for a zesty yet creamy shrimp cocktail filling for a pleasingly retro feel.