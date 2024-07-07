Tired Of Potato Skins? Try Stuffed Avocados Instead
Loaded potato skins are always a crowd-pleaser, but if you want to switch things up, try replacing the tubers with avocados instead. Stuffed avocados make a great appetizer, lunch, or dinner party dish since they look so attractive and taste delicious. All you need to do is halve the avocado, remove the pit and skin, and scoop out some of the buttery flesh to transform them into pretty green edible cups. They can be stuffed with all sorts of fillings, making them a versatile option for all dietary preferences.
For a simple and satisfying creation, consider your favorite salad. For example, try a chicken salad-stuffed avocado recipe, and incorporate some of the diced scooped-out fruit for a flavorful mix of tastes and textures in each bite. For a delicious meat-free version, stuff the avocado cups with tangy crumbled feta cheese, juicy tomatoes, diced red onion, and fresh herbs. Dress the salad with a sherry wine vinaigrette brightened with fresh lemon juice for a zingy contrast to the creamy avocado. Or go for tomatoes, fresh basil, and chunks of milky mozzarella for a caprese-style filling.
Fish also pairs perfectly with soft avocado for a tempting pescatarian alternative. Try packing the avocado halves with tuna dressed in either rich mayonnaise or lemon juice with olive oil — the mayo swap Rachael Ray uses when making tuna salad. Diced bell peppers, celery, or scallions add extra crunch. Or go for a zesty yet creamy shrimp cocktail filling for a pleasingly retro feel.
Take stuffed avocados to the next level by grilling them
To elevate your stuffed avocado game, fire up the grill. The beauty of grilling avocado halves is not only the appealing char marks but also the way the smokiness enhances the creamy flavor. Use avocados that are slightly under-ripe to avoid a mushy mess.
For this method, keep the skin on the halved fruits, so they're easier to handle and less slippery. Brush some lemon or lime juice onto the pitted halves to stop them from turning brown — plus olive oil, so they don't stick. Place them cut-side down over medium to high heat for around five minutes. Then top the grilled halves with whatever you fancy. Scrambled eggs with crispy bacon and hot sauce make an impressive brunch dish, or grilled avocado with quinoa salad provides a tasty vegetarian option at barbecues.
Alternatively, grill avocado halves after you've stuffed them. Top the cut unpeeled fruit with a mixture of sliced onions and bell peppers, then grill them for 20 minutes over medium heat with the lid closed. Add cheese for a final few minutes for an irresistibly melty finish. Or bake the stuffed fruit in the oven. Scoop out some flesh from each half and stuff the cavity with cooked chicken or crab meat, cream cheese, and diced vegetables. They'll take 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit; try placing the loaded halves in a muffin tin to ensure they stay perfectly intact in the oven.