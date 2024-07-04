Store Your Fresh Corn With The Husk On For Juicier Kernels

If there's one thing to know about corn, it's that it's best enjoyed as soon as you bring it home. Cook the cobs a day or two later and you'll notice that the kernels no longer look as plump and juicy as they once did. This is because two things happen when corn is harvested: The cobs no longer have any source of water to keep those kernels succulent, and the natural sugars present inside break down into starch. As a result, corn becomes drier, starchier, and less sweet the longer it sits out after harvest.

There is a way to slow down this process though, and keep the kernels super juicy — the trick is to keep the husk intact. This outer covering will seal the moisture inside the corn cob and prevent it from drying out. While you could get away with plucking out a few leaves to make the husk neater to store, don't shuck it entirely until you're ready to cook it.

You should also consider storing corn in the refrigerator. The cold temperature will slow down the starch conversion and help those kernels preserve their sweetness for longer. To do so, pop the corn in a plastic bag for a second barrier to prevent moisture loss in the refrigerator. Make sure to wrap the bag loosely so that there's enough air passing through — you don't want an excess of moisture making your corn moldy.