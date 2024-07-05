Why Is Macallan Whisky So Expensive?
Whether or not you're a whisky connoisseur, Macallan is a name you've likely heard. The Macallan's sleek design and golden liquid are synonymous with sophistication and luxury, and bottles can run up to nearly $500 apiece. But, have you ever really wondered why Macallan whisky is so expensive?
Ultimately, the expense of the bottle comes down to the quality and care in its production. In terms of creation, The Macallan distillery uses stills — basically big copper distilling containers — that are some of the smallest in the whisky-rich Speyside region of Scotland. Their size and shape allow the liquor to come into as much contact as possible with the metal, giving it a fuller flavor.
Single malt whiskies are only made in one location, unlike their blended double malt counterparts. As such, The Macallan distillery has the advantage of controlling all the production processes, allowing it to craft a very distinct, exclusive flavor profile. To further enhance its product's taste, The Macallan's distillery works with cask-making companies in Spain to select oak trees, which are then seasoned with sherry wine for 18 months.
The wood of the cask interacts with the liquid, impacting the final flavor, and is also what gives The Macallan whisky its signature brown color. Due to the labor-intensive production practices, The Macallan's output is small — for example, only 2,000 bottles of its Genesis Single Malt Scotch Whisky are produced in any given year. Smaller output combined with high quality equals a high price tag.
What's so special about Scotch whisky?
Whisky is a broad category, but the fact that The Macallan is a Scotch whisky makes it all the more exclusive. Generally, whisky is a liquor crafted from grain that has been distilled and then aged in casks or barrels. Scotch is a subset of whisky specific to Scotland that is typically made from malted barley. For a whisky to be considered Scotch, it needs to also have been aged in an oak barrel for at least three years, and must have a minimum alcohol percentage of 40%.
As it turns out, this three-year mark is commonly overtaken, with many preferring the flavors of Scotches that have been aging for much longer (at least 10 years) — this only adds to the expense of whiskies like The Macallan. As the whisky matures, some is lost to evaporation, making what's left even more precious.
Breaking it down further, there are five different varieties of Scotch: single malt, single grain, blended Scotch, blended malt, and blended grain. As you may have guessed based on The Macallan's price tag, single malt or grain Scotches cost more than blended ones, largely because they are produced in only one distillery. Additionally, Scotch can be made in five regions of Scotland — Speyside, where The Macallan calls home, being one of them. The peatiest Scotch whiskies can be found on Scotland's Western Isles (specifically Islay), which are usually included in the Highland production region.
When it comes to whisky, it's often quality over quantity
Most single malt distilleries have smaller outputs, and The Macallan is no exception. The distillery places an emphasis on special, limited-edition collections that are a big hit with collectors. Back in 2004, the company launched its Fine Oak collection. These whiskies are aged in casks made from American oak that used to hold bourbon, giving the resulting liquid a distinct light and sweet flavor. The Macallan also sells its Fine & Rare Collection, in which the vintage whiskies date between 1926 and 1989. This collection — which sits at 60 varieties — is the largest of vintage single malts in the world. The 1926 bottle sold for just over $2.7 million at auction.
The Macallan's Harmony Collection pairs whiskies with nature. Each of the three limited releases features a bottle with unique packaging and notes of the natural world. The Harmony I was inspired by the hotel and chocolate factory Casa Cacao in Spain, the second release features notes of coffee, and the third and final iteration celebrates the Scottish earth The Macallan is crafted on. In combination with its expert craftsmanship, these limited releases give The Macallan the ability to charge such high prices for its whisky.
Glenfiddich is another luxury Scotch whisky brand producing bottles that go for hundreds of dollars. As part of its Grand Series, its Grand Cru will set you back over $300, and the Grand Couronne is almost $700.