Should You Be Buying Baby Carrots?

America has a love-hate relationship with baby carrots. Google them and you'll discover pages of rants about how fake and unnatural they are, down to their suspiciously uniform shape and size. But go to the produce section of any grocery store and you'll see hundreds of bags of them. And good luck going to any potluck or kids' snack table without seeing a plateful of baby carrots. Suspect as some think they are, it seems the rest of us can't get enough of them.

So why should an unassuming common vegetable engender any controversy at all? For one, the name itself is a lie: Those cute little carrots are actually pieces cut from mature carrots. They were first developed in the 1980s as a way to make use of old, misshapen carrots that would otherwise be unappealing to consumers. The gambit worked, and by 2019, baby carrots accounted for over half the carrot sales in the U.S. So is it a good idea to eat them? Below, we'll share some of their pros and cons and let you decide for yourself.