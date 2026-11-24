Give Your McDonald's Egg McMuffin Double The Flavor With A Twist Workers Love
McDonald's Egg McMuffin is an iconic sandwich within the fast food breakfast realm. The chain took the McMuffin from good to great when its restaurants began toasting the English muffin halves in real butter rather than margarine. Customers have also found their own methods for upgrading this legendary breakfast sandwich, such as adding hash brown patties into the mix or giving it a flavor twist with sweet add-ons. The latter practice actually harks back to the 1970s, when the sandwich was served with sugary condiments like honey and jam. While that didn't last long as a standard practice, you can still DIY your own sweet toppings to get twice the eating pleasure out of just one Egg McMuffin.
Tristen Epps-Long, Season 22 winner of Bravo's "Top Chef" and a former McDonald's chef, shared this savory-sweet Mickey D's menu hack in an exclusive interview with Food Republic. "I like to take my sandwich apart a little bit, so half of it becomes jellied and buttered and the other half of it becomes open-faced and savory," the expert shared.
Executing this McMuffin double-down is easy to do. Simply remove the sandwich's top English muffin half, exposing the Canadian bacon, egg, and cheese below. This provides the open-faced, savory portion to enjoy — nothing more to do. On the other muffin slice, apply your choice of the Strawberry Preserves or Grape Jam commonly offered at McD's restaurants (or you can combine the two to give your spread a mixed berry vibe). Voila! You have something satisfyingly sweet to crown your McMuffin feasting.
Other savory-sweet upgrades for your Egg McMuffin
When sweet meets salty, the resulting flavor wizardry is deeply satisfying. There are various other ways to apply this savory-sweet magic and take your McDonald's Egg McMuffin to the next level. Maple-flavored bacon is a popular breakfast staple, and you can bring that vibe to your McMuffin by pouring McDonald's Hotcake Syrup over the sandwich's Canadian bacon and letting it drip over the other elements. The maple-flavored sweetness brings a delightful dimension to the classic sandwich that is lip-smackingly scrumptious and the perfect foil for its salty heartiness.
Adding a packet of Mickey D's honey is another sweetening twist that gives your McMuffin honey ham flair. The honey is actually offered as a dipping sauce option for Chicken McNuggets, but no diehard Golden Arches diner will let that stop them from drizzling it onto a McMuffin for added sweetness.
McDonald's also frequently releases promotional, limited-time sauces, many of which hit those sweet-savory notes with aplomb. Options like Hot Honey Sauce and spicy-sweet Hunter Sauce were among limited-time options that dropped in 2026. You don't have to strictly wait for a limited-edition sauce, though — Mickey D's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce and Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip are on offer year-round to lend sweetness and other flavor dimensions to your Egg McMuffin.