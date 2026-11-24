McDonald's Egg McMuffin is an iconic sandwich within the fast food breakfast realm. The chain took the McMuffin from good to great when its restaurants began toasting the English muffin halves in real butter rather than margarine. Customers have also found their own methods for upgrading this legendary breakfast sandwich, such as adding hash brown patties into the mix or giving it a flavor twist with sweet add-ons. The latter practice actually harks back to the 1970s, when the sandwich was served with sugary condiments like honey and jam. While that didn't last long as a standard practice, you can still DIY your own sweet toppings to get twice the eating pleasure out of just one Egg McMuffin.

Tristen Epps-Long, Season 22 winner of Bravo's "Top Chef" and a former McDonald's chef, shared this savory-sweet Mickey D's menu hack in an exclusive interview with Food Republic. "I like to take my sandwich apart a little bit, so half of it becomes jellied and buttered and the other half of it becomes open-faced and savory," the expert shared.

Executing this McMuffin double-down is easy to do. Simply remove the sandwich's top English muffin half, exposing the Canadian bacon, egg, and cheese below. This provides the open-faced, savory portion to enjoy — nothing more to do. On the other muffin slice, apply your choice of the Strawberry Preserves or Grape Jam commonly offered at McD's restaurants (or you can combine the two to give your spread a mixed berry vibe). Voila! You have something satisfyingly sweet to crown your McMuffin feasting.