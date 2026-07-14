Elevate Your McDonald's Egg McMuffin With These 5 Ordering Tips

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is almost as iconic as its Big Mac — a permanent fixture of the fast food landscape that has been fueling busy mornings for over 50 years. While other chains experimented with early breakfast options, it was the Egg McMuffin that truly changed the game.

The Golden Arches first ventured into breakfast in 1970, when Pittsburgh franchisee Jim Delligatti — the same culinary mind behind the Big Mac — began selling donuts and sweet pastries. Just a year later, Herb Peterson, an owner-operator in Santa Barbara, California, created the prototype for the Egg McMuffin. Peterson developed it as a riff on eggs Benedict, swapping the Hollandaise sauce for a slice of American cheese. McDonald's began trying it out in test markets in 1972 before putting it on menus nationally in 1975.

The classic recipe relies on simple ingredients: a freshly cracked egg, Canadian bacon, and American cheese, all served on a toasted English muffin. Yet, as excellent as the original is, you can make it even better by utilizing a few creative ordering tweaks to switch things up and elevate your McMuffin with entirely new flavors.