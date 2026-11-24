Make Your Burgers Juicier With One Creamy Ingredient (Hint: It's Not Butter Or Milk)
There are a million ways to make patties juicier, from mixing in grated butter to even marinating your burgers. But if you're looking for something a bit outside the box that doesn't complicate the recipe too much, stuffing the patties with Velveeta can give you some seriously cheesy, moisture-rich results.
While it may sound odd, this recipe is actually a variation of a Juicy Lucy cheeseburger, a Minnesota staple dating back to the 1950s. The idea is that by trapping Velveeta between two thin patties, the cheese melts into a liquid center that mingles with the rendered meat juices, adding moisture to every bite. If done correctly, the cheese should settle back into a gooey state while the patties rest, helping ensure that you don't burn your mouth on molten dairy on your first bite.
While you can always stuff your burgers with other cheeses, Velveeta has one major advantage. Thanks to its emulsifying and stabilizing agents, it's less likely to become greasy as it melts. Other meltable cheeses can release fat as they heat up, which isn't a problem when it can drip onto a grill but can create problems when you leave it no room to escape. Plus, the fact that Velveeta comes in blocks makes it extremely easy to shape to fit your patties, no matter how large or small you prefer them.
Tips on making and cooking a Velveeta-stuffed burger
The classic Juicy Lucy burger may seem a little daunting, but the process is actually quite simple. Trapping the cheese between the patties and ensuring that all your ingredients and, more importantly, your grill are at the right temperatures are all you really need to worry about for something crisp, delicious, and juicy.
Starting with one part Velveeta to four parts beef is your best bet for this recipe. It's enough cheese to achieve that gooey center but not so much that it'll escape and ruin the integrity of your patties. It's also best to keep your patties flat rather than thick, which makes it much easier to pinch the seams and trap the Velveeta between them. Velveeta is easier to work with when cold, but keeping your beef cold is also a major benefit for your burger. Cold beef fat is less likely to smear and instead stays in little pockets that help keep the meat even juicier.
Grilling your burgers at the right temperature helps you achieve a good crust without excessive moisture loss, and it's doubly important when you stuff the patties. You want enough heat to char the exterior but not so much that the patties finish cooking before your Velveeta has the chance to melt. Around 400 degrees Fahrenheit is a good sweet spot. It may be useful to keep one side of your grill cool, letting indirect heat finish any patties whose exteriors have cooked too quickly.