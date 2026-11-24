There are a million ways to make patties juicier, from mixing in grated butter to even marinating your burgers. But if you're looking for something a bit outside the box that doesn't complicate the recipe too much, stuffing the patties with Velveeta can give you some seriously cheesy, moisture-rich results.

While it may sound odd, this recipe is actually a variation of a Juicy Lucy cheeseburger, a Minnesota staple dating back to the 1950s. The idea is that by trapping Velveeta between two thin patties, the cheese melts into a liquid center that mingles with the rendered meat juices, adding moisture to every bite. If done correctly, the cheese should settle back into a gooey state while the patties rest, helping ensure that you don't burn your mouth on molten dairy on your first bite.

While you can always stuff your burgers with other cheeses, Velveeta has one major advantage. Thanks to its emulsifying and stabilizing agents, it's less likely to become greasy as it melts. Other meltable cheeses can release fat as they heat up, which isn't a problem when it can drip onto a grill but can create problems when you leave it no room to escape. Plus, the fact that Velveeta comes in blocks makes it extremely easy to shape to fit your patties, no matter how large or small you prefer them.