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Renowned for his grilling savvy, Bobby Flay is a terrific resource for all matters of meat — whether that means selecting the ideal cut for tacos or matching steak with an ideal cooking vessel. It comes as no surprise then that the chef has seasoning recommendations, too. Flay doesn't hold back on the spice when preparing steak, and he is especially a fan of Santa Maria-style rub (per Food Network).

Hailing from the Central Coast region of California, this rub consists of only salt, pepper, and garlic powder in its simplest form. The garlic powder adds a savory note, black pepper its signature bite, while the salt serves as a foundational seasoning and tenderizer (remember to use kosher rather than table salt for steak). Per the storied Santa Maria-style barbecue tradition, the seasoning is applied specifically to tri-tip — a flavorful cut hailing from the sirloin — and prepared over red oak coals on high heat using a signature adjustable grill.

Even if you're not recreating the Santa Maria style, the seasoning pairs well with meat prepared to medium-rare, flavoring without overwhelming the beef. So buy a container of Santa Maria Style Seasoning or mix your own, and enjoy steak flavored à la Bobby Flay.