The Classic 1800s Seasoning Blend Bobby Flay Recommends For Cooking Steak
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Renowned for his grilling savvy, Bobby Flay is a terrific resource for all matters of meat — whether that means selecting the ideal cut for tacos or matching steak with an ideal cooking vessel. It comes as no surprise then that the chef has seasoning recommendations, too. Flay doesn't hold back on the spice when preparing steak, and he is especially a fan of Santa Maria-style rub (per Food Network).
Hailing from the Central Coast region of California, this rub consists of only salt, pepper, and garlic powder in its simplest form. The garlic powder adds a savory note, black pepper its signature bite, while the salt serves as a foundational seasoning and tenderizer (remember to use kosher rather than table salt for steak). Per the storied Santa Maria-style barbecue tradition, the seasoning is applied specifically to tri-tip — a flavorful cut hailing from the sirloin — and prepared over red oak coals on high heat using a signature adjustable grill.
Even if you're not recreating the Santa Maria style, the seasoning pairs well with meat prepared to medium-rare, flavoring without overwhelming the beef. So buy a container of Santa Maria Style Seasoning or mix your own, and enjoy steak flavored à la Bobby Flay.
Mix additional spices into Santa Maria seasoning
Santa Maria seasoning is wonderfully versatile, not only easy to use with various cuts, but also malleable in its own composition. Bobby Flay is no stranger to including pepper and herbal notes in his dry rubs, and the Santa Maria often strays from its simple three-ingredient foundation.
A common riff includes dried peppers — whether coarse, fruity-tasting Aleppo peppers or finely ground hot cayenne. Especially if you're not cooking on charcoal, consider including a touch of smoky seasoning, too; smoked paprika is a flavorful steak upgrade that goes well with ribeye, for example.
Herbs are another common inclusion in Santa Maria seasoning, too. You can't go wrong with the warm and herbal notes of oregano or the woodsy and piney flavors of rosemary. And you can also round out the umami of garlic powder with onion powder, or even super savory yeast extract, which appears occasionally. And if you're not feeling like sifting through aromatics in your pantry, try out different store-bought containers of Santa Maria Seasoning blends, which often pack in more than just the three-ingredient base.