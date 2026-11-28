Skip Traditional Tuna Salad: Make Your Sandwich French-Style For A Fresh Upgrade
Tuna salad on bread lends itself to many forms of enjoyment. You can whip up a classic diner-style melt with white bread and mayo or use fresh fish to make a grilled tuna sandwich. Looking for a build with a fresh Mediterranean flair? Make the French pan bagnat. The dish takes a simple Niçoise salad and rearranges the components into sandwich form. Filling yet zesty, it's an easy-to-assemble reinterpretation of the classic.
Rather than a creamy mayo-based tuna filling, pan bagnat instead calls for firmer chunks of tuna, mixed with hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, and basil. The fish filling is complemented by a variable assortment of crunchy vegetables — think cucumber, fava or green beans, bell peppers, and radishes or sliced red onions. The components are then finished with the bold flavors of anchovies and olives, and dressed in a sharp garlic-and-mustard-flavored vinaigrette.
It may seem like an abundance of components for one sandwich. However, with careful construction, the dish comes together into an enjoyable dining experience. The meal works best with a crusty baguette, ciabatta, or country bread, which can hold up to the moisture of the fish and dressing without falling apart. All the fillings go between two slices, and the sandwich is compressed with a generous weight (say, from cooking pans) for at least 10 minutes. This move lets the liquid soak in and the components compress, turning the stacked tuna sandwich into a handheld meal. The bread will absorb some of the vinaigrette, bathing it in flavor (which, coincidentally, is what pan bagnat means in Niçard, a dialect of Occitan spoken in Nice).
Elevate your tuna sandwich with pan bagnat flavors
A faithful recreation of pan bagnat is delicious, but that doesn't mean you have to leave behind the classic comforts of a tuna melt. Throw on some slices of mozzarella or even spread on goat cheese for a creamy twist. Then, toast the sandwich on a griddle or skillet for textural appeal.
The one inclusion that's worth being picky about is the tuna. To make the best-tasting dish in this style, you'll want to reach specifically for an oil-packed tin. Mixing in additional olive oil gives the sandwich enough fat, ensuring that the dish isn't too dry. And if you still prefer your tuna on the softer side rather than in chunks, you can blend the fish in a food processor with oil and optional aromatics like vinegar, garlic, and anchovies.
With fatty tuna in hand, you can add a wide array of accouterments, depending on your preferences. Consider chopping up some marinated artichokes or olives in addition to the crunchy vegetables. Capers add a bright, briny punch, while roasted peppers offer some sweetness. A pan bagnat-inspired dish welcomes many ingredients, lending a tuna sandwich a fresh twist.