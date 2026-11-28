Tuna salad on bread lends itself to many forms of enjoyment. You can whip up a classic diner-style melt with white bread and mayo or use fresh fish to make a grilled tuna sandwich. Looking for a build with a fresh Mediterranean flair? Make the French pan bagnat. The dish takes a simple Niçoise salad and rearranges the components into sandwich form. Filling yet zesty, it's an easy-to-assemble reinterpretation of the classic.

Rather than a creamy mayo-based tuna filling, pan bagnat instead calls for firmer chunks of tuna, mixed with hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, and basil. The fish filling is complemented by a variable assortment of crunchy vegetables — think cucumber, fava or green beans, bell peppers, and radishes or sliced red onions. The components are then finished with the bold flavors of anchovies and olives, and dressed in a sharp garlic-and-mustard-flavored vinaigrette.

It may seem like an abundance of components for one sandwich. However, with careful construction, the dish comes together into an enjoyable dining experience. The meal works best with a crusty baguette, ciabatta, or country bread, which can hold up to the moisture of the fish and dressing without falling apart. All the fillings go between two slices, and the sandwich is compressed with a generous weight (say, from cooking pans) for at least 10 minutes. This move lets the liquid soak in and the components compress, turning the stacked tuna sandwich into a handheld meal. The bread will absorb some of the vinaigrette, bathing it in flavor (which, coincidentally, is what pan bagnat means in Niçard, a dialect of Occitan spoken in Nice).