English Muffins Are Boring: Make Next-Level Breakfast Sandwiches With This Aldi Bread
With some fast food chains being so overpriced, even the deals on breakfast sandwiches can't compete cost-wise with buying the ingredients and making multiple bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches at home. Though it does require some cooking know-how and a bit of effort on your part, one of the best things about slingin' sammies in your own kitchen is that you're not beholden to a restaurant's limitations. That means you can use whatever you want, and if you happen to be shopping for ingredients at Aldi, you might find the Specially Selected Croissant Toast, which makes next-level breakfast sandwiches.
This bread, which costs $5.99 per loaf — though prices may vary by location and promotion — has quickly become a fan favorite. It's thicker than normal sandwich bread, and it has all the delicious hallmarks of the baked pastry with which it shares its name. It's light, buttery, and flaky (without being flimsy), with a subtle sweetness from the cane sugar, and when toasted in a skillet with some butter, it's the perfect vehicle for your bacon or sausage, fried egg, and cheese.
Enterprising shoppers aren't just stopping at breakfast sandwiches, though. The Croissant Toast is also ideal for making other breakfast dishes, like French toast, as well as more brunch-, lunch-, and dinner-oriented meals, like deli sandwiches. It's a special item that elevates whatever you put on it, whether that's your morning breakfast creation or just a bit of cream cheese and jam.
The Internet is full of praise for Aldi's Croissant Toast (and you should stock up if you find it)
The Internet is buzzing with praise for Aldi's Specially Selected Croissant Toast; there is nearly unanimous agreement that this bread is a breakfast game-changer. "I had some last year and did the typical avocado toast ... and it was incredible!" one commenter on Reddit recalled. "So buttery and flaky." They continued that the plan next time they saw it in stores was to purchase more than one loaf and freeze them (it should stay at peak quality for up to three months).
Over on Facebook, one person posted that not only did they make French toast with it in the morning, but they also used it in the evening to make grilled cheese (to enjoy with chili and while tomato soup may be the classic grilled cheese pairing, that sounds pretty tasty to us). Then they mentioned that Aldi needs to keep making and carrying the bread because it has quickly become a favorite, a sentiment shared by many.
It must be said, though, that this bread is an Aldi Find (which means it can sell out quickly). However, keep an eye out on Aldi's website where the Aldi Finds are revealed a week ahead of schedule. And if you have the Instacart app, it can indicate when there might be many loaves waiting for you to stock up on, or if the item is likely out of stock.