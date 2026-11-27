With some fast food chains being so overpriced, even the deals on breakfast sandwiches can't compete cost-wise with buying the ingredients and making multiple bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches at home. Though it does require some cooking know-how and a bit of effort on your part, one of the best things about slingin' sammies in your own kitchen is that you're not beholden to a restaurant's limitations. That means you can use whatever you want, and if you happen to be shopping for ingredients at Aldi, you might find the Specially Selected Croissant Toast, which makes next-level breakfast sandwiches.

This bread, which costs $5.99 per loaf — though prices may vary by location and promotion — has quickly become a fan favorite. It's thicker than normal sandwich bread, and it has all the delicious hallmarks of the baked pastry with which it shares its name. It's light, buttery, and flaky (without being flimsy), with a subtle sweetness from the cane sugar, and when toasted in a skillet with some butter, it's the perfect vehicle for your bacon or sausage, fried egg, and cheese.

Enterprising shoppers aren't just stopping at breakfast sandwiches, though. The Croissant Toast is also ideal for making other breakfast dishes, like French toast, as well as more brunch-, lunch-, and dinner-oriented meals, like deli sandwiches. It's a special item that elevates whatever you put on it, whether that's your morning breakfast creation or just a bit of cream cheese and jam.