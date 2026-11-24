Make A Reuben Upside Down-Style For More Caramelized Flavor
The origins of the Reuben are disputed, with some saying that it was invented in Nebraska while others insist that it is a New York original. Regardless of where you think this iconic sandwich was born, the combination of corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing (or Thousand Island dressing) on rye bread is something that few people mess with. The method for making it also tends to remain unchanged, with many restaurants and home cooks pressing it in a sandwich press or skillet. This is just fine for the traditional recipe, but if you want to give your Reuben a layer of caramelized flavor, you're going to need to shake up tradition just a little bit by making it upside down-style. Instead of building your sandwich starting with the bread, start with the cheese touching the pan or baking sheet.
Cheeses like Swiss, which is the preferred kind for making a classic Reuben sandwich recipe, contain proteins and a little bit of sugar in the form of lactose. It's these two elements that react to the direct heat of the pan to create the Maillard reaction, which is when food gets browned, developing complex flavors that make it irresistibly delicious. This contributes to a caramelized note in your sandwich and echoes the toasty notes of the bread. By adding additional cheese between the layers of meat, you ensure that there is a melty element as well. Adding the kraut right before assembling the final product prevents the moisture from getting in the way of browning.
Tips for making an upside down Reuben
Since the cheese is coming into direct contact with the cooking surface, you're going to need to ensure that it doesn't stick to whatever you're using to make your sandwich. If you're opting to make your Reuben on the stovetop, you're going to want to use a nonstick pan. Make sure it's hot, too, as this can also help prevent food from sticking. You're also going to want to use a thin, wide spatula that you can easily slide between the cheese and the pan to flip your sandwich halves so that you can toast the bread.
If you're choosing to bake your Reuben upside down-style, be sure to use Ina Garten's favorite thing to line a sheet pan: parchment paper, which you can easily peel away from the toasted cheese after flipping your sandwich halves over. You'll also want to ensure you're baking your sandwiches at the right temperature to get both the cheese and bread toasted and crisp, and 375 degrees Fahrenheit is typically ideal.
Regardless of which method you choose, you should always spread some kind of fat on your bread for even more flavor, and this is something you can play around with without breaking from tradition too much. Butter or mayonnaise are typically used in toasted sandwiches, but you can also opt for ghee, which has a nuttier flavor. Bacon fat is also an intensely flavorful alternative, but if you want to mirror the meatiness of the corned beef, go for beef tallow.