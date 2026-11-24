The origins of the Reuben are disputed, with some saying that it was invented in Nebraska while others insist that it is a New York original. Regardless of where you think this iconic sandwich was born, the combination of corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing (or Thousand Island dressing) on rye bread is something that few people mess with. The method for making it also tends to remain unchanged, with many restaurants and home cooks pressing it in a sandwich press or skillet. This is just fine for the traditional recipe, but if you want to give your Reuben a layer of caramelized flavor, you're going to need to shake up tradition just a little bit by making it upside down-style. Instead of building your sandwich starting with the bread, start with the cheese touching the pan or baking sheet.

Cheeses like Swiss, which is the preferred kind for making a classic Reuben sandwich recipe, contain proteins and a little bit of sugar in the form of lactose. It's these two elements that react to the direct heat of the pan to create the Maillard reaction, which is when food gets browned, developing complex flavors that make it irresistibly delicious. This contributes to a caramelized note in your sandwich and echoes the toasty notes of the bread. By adding additional cheese between the layers of meat, you ensure that there is a melty element as well. Adding the kraut right before assembling the final product prevents the moisture from getting in the way of browning.