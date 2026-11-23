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A classic grilled cheese is a thing of both beauty and comfort. And of course, a simple sandwich such as this is open to interpretation, with many putting their own spin on it, like making it Swiss-style with raclette cheese or switching up the grilling process by using an air fryer, like Ree Drummond. But there's an easy addition you can make to your next grilled cheese that will make it even tastier (and it's not mayo or butter, though you can certainly use either): It's store-bought caramelized onion dip.

When spread onto the bread and covered in cheese, then warmed through in a hot pan, caramelized onion dip brings a burst of flavor and a compelling texture to the sandwich. Of course, it's definitely savory, but the caramelized onions also introduce a subtly sweet element to grilled cheese, creating a flavor sensation that is much more interesting for your taste buds. Meanwhile, the dip melts into the cheese, adding to the creaminess, while the onions introduce a little toothsome variety to chew on, beyond the softness of the filling and the crispness of the bread.

Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip is one great store-bought option, and it's part of the store's regular lineup, so you should be able to find it year-round (unless it has sold out). Whole Foods also sells a version under its 365 brand, which Amazon Prime members can shop for on Amazon.