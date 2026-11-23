Not Mayo Or Butter: Grilled Cheese Is Even Tastier With One Creamy Store-Bought Ingredient
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A classic grilled cheese is a thing of both beauty and comfort. And of course, a simple sandwich such as this is open to interpretation, with many putting their own spin on it, like making it Swiss-style with raclette cheese or switching up the grilling process by using an air fryer, like Ree Drummond. But there's an easy addition you can make to your next grilled cheese that will make it even tastier (and it's not mayo or butter, though you can certainly use either): It's store-bought caramelized onion dip.
When spread onto the bread and covered in cheese, then warmed through in a hot pan, caramelized onion dip brings a burst of flavor and a compelling texture to the sandwich. Of course, it's definitely savory, but the caramelized onions also introduce a subtly sweet element to grilled cheese, creating a flavor sensation that is much more interesting for your taste buds. Meanwhile, the dip melts into the cheese, adding to the creaminess, while the onions introduce a little toothsome variety to chew on, beyond the softness of the filling and the crispness of the bread.
Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip is one great store-bought option, and it's part of the store's regular lineup, so you should be able to find it year-round (unless it has sold out). Whole Foods also sells a version under its 365 brand, which Amazon Prime members can shop for on Amazon.
Upgrade your dip with mix-ins or convenient swaps
If you have the desire to take things a step further, you might try a mix-in or two that can elevate the taste of the dip (and therefore, your entire sandwich). That might include some dried cranberries, which can help draw out the aforementioned sweetness of the onions, creating an even bolder contrast in your salty grilled cheese. You also might play to the richness and crumble up some crisp bacon into the base. Or enhance the savory, aromatic vibes by adding both thinly sliced scallions and chives.
Now, if you're having trouble finding caramelized onion dip at your grocery store, you could always make your own, though cooking down the onions properly can be laborious. If standing over your stove for 45 minutes doesn't appeal to you, Ina Garten cuts down on the time by using a larger pot, which allows the onions to cook more evenly and efficiently. But if you'd rather skip the cooking altogether, you might find the adjacent caramelized onion jam on store shelves. This won't be as creamy as the dip, but it will still impart that same rich, savory, and slightly sweet flavor, so it's a decent substitution.