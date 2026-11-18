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As most pro home chefs will tell you, making gravy from scratch isn't exactly rocket science. With the help of a little flour, butter, and broth, you could be on your way to a delicious gravy in just a few minutes. Still, there may be times when you simply aren't feeling up to it — whether you've had a rough week or are drowning in to-dos, packets of powdered gravy mix can prove a simple, flavorful fix.

Even so, the kind of store-bought gravy mix you choose matters — after all, anything you're planning to drown your meat and taters in had better be good. That's why I decided to make it my mission to test some of the most popular powdered gravy options in my area in hopes of offering my honest opinion about which truly deserves a spot in your kitchen

In the upcoming post, I'm giving a complete rundown of every store-bought powdered gravy mix I could find, including the pricing, size, and taste of each. Bear in mind that the details mentioned in this article are subject to change and that the gravy packet selection featured here may not be reflective of what's available in your area. With that, join me as I prepare, taste, and rank 12 store-bought powdered gravy mixes from worst to best.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.