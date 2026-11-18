12 Powdered Gravy Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As most pro home chefs will tell you, making gravy from scratch isn't exactly rocket science. With the help of a little flour, butter, and broth, you could be on your way to a delicious gravy in just a few minutes. Still, there may be times when you simply aren't feeling up to it — whether you've had a rough week or are drowning in to-dos, packets of powdered gravy mix can prove a simple, flavorful fix.
Even so, the kind of store-bought gravy mix you choose matters — after all, anything you're planning to drown your meat and taters in had better be good. That's why I decided to make it my mission to test some of the most popular powdered gravy options in my area in hopes of offering my honest opinion about which truly deserves a spot in your kitchen
In the upcoming post, I'm giving a complete rundown of every store-bought powdered gravy mix I could find, including the pricing, size, and taste of each. Bear in mind that the details mentioned in this article are subject to change and that the gravy packet selection featured here may not be reflective of what's available in your area. With that, join me as I prepare, taste, and rank 12 store-bought powdered gravy mixes from worst to best.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
12. Great Value Chicken Gravy Mix
Great Value Chicken Gravy Mix is a no-frills Walmart-branded product that is, surprisingly, one of the costlier options on the list when you consider its price per unit. Though tagged at only 92 cents per packet, each pack contains .87 ounces, meaning you'll pay roughly $1.06 per ounce of powdered gravy.
Great Value Chicken Gravy Mix is prepared using the standard 1 cup of water per 1 packet of mix, and its ingredients include monosodium glutamate (otherwise known as "MSG"), which may pose a problem for gravy lovers who may be sensitive to the ingredient. I tore open the packet, and its unappetizing, artificial smell hit me right away. Once cooked, the mixture turned creamy and thick, but its color seemed unnatural, especially when compared to homemade. I gave it a hesitant taste, and nope, not good — Great Value Chicken Gravy Mix tasted like stale chicken and literally made me gag.
Would I recommend purchasing Great Value Chicken Gravy Mix? No way. Not only does its bright yellow color not resemble any chicken gravy I've ever made, but the taste was barely tolerable. I'm sure you could try improving this store-bought gravy with Worcestershire sauce, but I say, if it's convenience you seek, there are other options more deserving of your coin than this one.
11. Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix
I hate to have to rank yet another Great Value powdered gravy mix so close to the bottom of the list, but it simply cannot be helped. Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix is a bit cheaper than its chicken-flavored counterpart — expect to pay 78 cents per .87 ounces, which works out to around 89.7 cents per ounce of powdered gravy. Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix doesn't contain the MSG that the chicken flavor includes, but that doesn't mean I recommend purchasing it — like the former, it has a weird smell and taste that I simply can't get past.
I prepared Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix according to the package directions and watched it bubble and simmer on the stove. The mix eventually turned the typical light brown color normally associated with turkey gravy and had an uber-thick consistency. I let it cool slightly before giving it a quick taste — sadly, it had the same stomach-churning qualities as the previous flavor. Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix tasted woefully artificial; in fact, the additives or chemicals present in the gravy were just about the only thing I could taste. Needless to say, I would never dish up Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix to guests at Thanksgiving — you'd be better off leaving not-so-Great Value picks like this one on the shelf.
10. Southeastern Mills Peppered Gravy Mix
Before offering my opinion here, I have to be honest and say I'm not a person who prepares peppered gravy often. That said, I'm willing to bet Southeastern Mills Peppered Gravy Mix doesn't quite encapsulate its classic flavor the way other options do.
Southeastern Mills Peppered Gravy Mix costs $1.22 per 2.75 ounces, with a unit price of 44.4 cents per ounce. As is typical for many peppered gravy mixes on the market, this packet contains a little more powdered gravy mix per pack than other varieties and flavors. Its preparation requires more water, too — you'll need 1 ¾ cups this time around versus the usual 1 cup.
Southeastern Mills Peppered Gravy Mix tasted annoyingly bland, with a flavor very similar to what you'd get if you added black pepper to plain cream. Though thick, it had no richness of flavor, and I couldn't imagine it doing much to elevate anyone's sausage gravy. I flipped the packet over and was surprised by what I saw on the ingredient list: Palm oil and modified food starch were the first ingredients mentioned, which is hardly a good way to start a high-quality gravy, if you ask me. As I said, I am by no means an expert in peppered gravy, but based on first impressions alone, I'd say skip this brand and opt for other, richer, more flavorful brands on the market.
9. McCormick Brown Gravy Mix
If you're surprised to see McCormick Brown Gravy Mix ranked lower on the list, join the club. I, for one, adore brown gravy, and with McCormick being one of the most popular gravy and seasoning brands on the market, I figured I'd be in for a real treat. Expect to pay 97 cents for .87 ounces of it, making each ounce cost roughly $1.12.
When cooking up McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, I couldn't help but feel excited — its texture was thick and glossy, and the gravy had a deep brown hue that just screamed umami beef. It even had the savory, enticing aroma of a succulent pot roast, so imagine my surprise when I discovered the gravy tastes, quite literally, like nothing.
That's right — McCormick Brown Gravy Mix features a flavor so weak I could barely taste anything at all. To think McCormick Brown Gravy Mix smelled and looked so great without delivering flavor even half of what was teased is mind-boggling. Needless to say, McCormick Brown Gravy Mix isn't worth the buy — I'd recommend picking up some beef broth and making your own simple brown gravy or choosing one of the higher-ranking varieties over this one.
8. Amazon Grocery Brown Gravy Mix
Though not the best out there, Amazon Grocery Brown Gravy Mix is a dark horse in terms of taste and performance. The gravy comes sold in an .87-ounce pack and was priced at 83 cents, about 95 cents per ounce. It contains artificial ingredients along with a host of additives, but hey, if that kinda stuff doesn't bother you, feel free to ignore those stats.
I went into my tasting of Amazon Grocery Brown Gravy Mix with low expectations — almost every Amazon Grocery item I've sampled in the past left me underwhelmed. Much to my amazement, Amazon Grocery Brown Gravy Mix held its own in terms of consistency and aroma — it was a bit thinner than a few other options on the list, yes, but still managed to be just thick enough. I also found its glossy deep brown appearance mesmerizing, and its smell rich and meaty, just the way a good brown gravy should be.
Going in for a slurp, I didn't walk away disappointed — though the flavor was nowhere near as potent as its aroma, it was leaps and bounds better than McCormick. I could clearly taste its beefy notes, and its umami depth was decent overall. One thing I will say is that Amazon Grocery Brown Gravy Mix tastes slightly watered down; still, I think it will get you by if you're looking for a tasty, inexpensive brown gravy to crown your mashers.
7. Pioneer Peppered Gravy Mix
Pioneer Peppered Gravy Mix is pretty good; though not a peppered gravy kinda gal, I have an appreciation for this brand and would recommend it over Southeastern Mills any day. This mix comes in a 2.75-ounce packet, only this time, you'll need to add 2 cups of water instead of the 1 ¾ cups Southeastern Mills requires. Each packet costs $1.33, meaning you'll cop this powdered peppered gravy for about 48.4 cents per ounce.
When cooking up Pioneer Peppered Gravy Mix, the first thing I noticed was its golden hue. The yellowish tinge of the Pioneer-branded gravy made it more attractive than the stark white presentation of Southeastern Mills. It was just as thick as the former brand, if not thicker, though whether or not its flavor would prove better was yet to be seen.
So, how'd Pioneer Peppered Gravy Mix taste? Though I still consider its flavor mundane compared to traditional chicken or brown gravies, Pioneer Peppered Gravy Mix had more depth than Southeastern Mills. It's not listed in the ingredients, but there seemed to be a hint of butter flavor in the mixture — this deepened the taste and added complexity. All in all, if I were to grab a packet of peppered gravy for breakfast, this is the brand I'd get — not only does it look better, but its taste is pretty decent, too.
6. McCormick Turkey Gravy Seasoning Mix
McCormick Turkey Gravy Seasoning Mix wasn't too bad — it isn't something I'd choose over homemade gravy for Thanksgiving dinner, but it's good if you're in a pinch and want something cheap. The gravy comes sold in a .87-ounce packet for $1.63, and while this might not sound super expensive, it's actually a little pricier than others, at $1.87 per ounce.
McCormick Turkey Gravy Seasoning Mix yields a light brown color I found fitting for turkey gravy — it certainly looked the part, featuring a medium-thick consistency and glossy appearance. McCormick Turkey Gravy Seasoning Mix has a poultry-like flavor that's pleasing but leans more chicken than turkey in my opinion. Nevertheless, I consider this turkey gravy option to be one of the punchier, more robust picks out there, and though I don't necessarily consider it holiday worthy, it might be good to have a packet or two in your pantry for days when you're low on time.
5. Fire & Smoke Society Big Sunday Brown Gravy Mix
Fire & Smoke Society Big Sunday Brown Gravy Mix is a super unique option, and though I probably wouldn't buy it again, you might consider trying it if you're looking to sample something outside of the norm. The packaging here has the kind of aesthetic that makes you think it's fancy by looks alone — its price also stands out, at $1.72 per 1-ounce pack, working out to $1.72 per ounce. A quick scan of the ingredients reveals several surprises — though not a clean ingredient pick by any means, some additions — like cumin, chili powder, and even coffee — left me curious as to what kind of flavor I was in for.
I prepared the gravy as per its 1 cup to 1 packet instructions and immediately noticed a difference in its texture compared to the others. Fire & Smoke Society Big Sunday Brown Gravy Mix yields a thinner, silkier texture than most. Its aroma was totally unexpected, as it was more akin to grill spices than savory beef. After tasting Fire & Smoke Society's Big Sunday Brown Gravy Mix, I found myself torn — the taste wasn't gross, but didn't encompass the type of flavor I expect from a classic brown gravy.
Is Fire & Smoke Society Big Sunday Brown Gravy Mix good? Yes! Would I buy it again? Probably not. Blame it on my traditional taste buds, but for me, this powdered gravy mix is just OK.
4. Kinder's Classic Country Gravy Dry Seasoning
Is there a difference between country and peppered gravy? Apparently, there is, and as it stands, I prefer the former. Kinder's Classic Country Gravy Dry Seasoning was a breath of fresh air flavor-wise, but I suppose that isn't surprising given I love practically anything that the Kinder brand produces. Kinder's Classic Country Gravy Dry Seasoning was priced at $1.72 per 1.9 ounces at my local Walmart, working out to about 90.5 cents per ounce.
Kinder's Classic Country Gravy Dry Seasoning was truly phenomenal in terms of taste and texture. First and foremost, the gravy recommends preparing it with 2 cups of milk, which automatically gave it a richer, sweeter finish. Once cooked, the gravy was thick and featured a stark white appearance flecked with tons of contrasting black pepper throughout.
Kinder's Classic Country Gravy Dry Seasoning tastes almost identical to creamy, buttery, garlicky mashed potatoes, no spuds needed. I'd imagine this would taste incredible paired with creamy taters, and I wouldn't hesitate to dish it up as a turkey topper during the holidays. As if things couldn't get better, Kinder's Classic Country Gravy Dry Seasoning uses fairly clean ingredients, with nowhere near as much of the ick featured in other powdered gravy mixes on the list. With all things considered, Kinder's Classic Country Gravy Dry Seasoning is one of my favorite powdered gravy mixes on the market.
3. Simply Organic Roasted Chicken Gravy Seasoning Mix
Simply Organic Roasted Chicken Gravy Seasoning Mix costs $1.72 for .85 ounces making it one of the most expensive powdered gravy mixes on the market at $2.02 per ounce. It's the only gluten-free organic chicken option on the list, and I honestly didn't expect it to taste as good as it did. Not that I have anything against organic foods — I actually love them and find the use of minimal ingredients refreshing. Still, in the world of gravy, I guess I just didn't expect a natural option like this one to hold its own when pitted against others containing various flavor-boosting additives. Thankfully, this humble pick from Simply Organic proved me wrong.
Simply Organic chicken gravy calls for the standard 1 cup of gravy packet seasoning per 1 cup of water. As it cooked, it began to take on a sauce-like consistency that was thick, glossy, and light brown. I gave it a taste and was floored — this organic pick boasted a flavor way better than any other store-bought chicken gravy I've tried.
Simply Organic chicken gravy had a bold, savory, and garlicky flavor beautifully enhanced with prominent notes of celery seed. Thus, though expensive, you can rest assured that your money is going to good use — Simply Organic Roasted Chicken Gravy Seasoning Mix is a phenomenal replacement for homemade when you don't feel like whipping up chicken gravy on your own.
2. Simply Organic Brown Gravy Seasoning Mix
Simply Organic Brown Gravy Seasoning Mix is the only organic brown gravy on the list, and let me tell you, it did not disappoint. Unlike its chicken-flavored predecessor, Simply Organic Brown Gravy Seasoning Mix is slightly cheaper, at 1 ounce for $1.72 ( $1.72 per ounce). Being the organic grab that it is, expect Simply Organic brown gravy to be non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors, and ingredients. One of its best attributes is its use of cornstarch rather than flour, as this makes it a great option for people looking to ditch wheat.
I was delighted to find Simply Organic Brown Gravy Seasoning Mix packing so much flavor — after the previous brown gravy duds, I didn't have much hope that there was a truly good packaged option out there. In truth, Simply Organic's brown gravy is one of the most flavorful in its class — it was one of the few to truly capture the beefy, oniony savor I come to expect from a good homemade brown gravy.
One thing to note is that Simply Organic brown gravy has a medium consistency and a color a lot lighter than others in its category. Still, Simply Organic Brown Gravy Seasoning Mix would make the perfect companion to roast beef or over creamy mashed potatoes, and I doubt anyone would be able to detect the difference between it and homemade.
1. Yellowstone Jalapeño Gravy
Yellowstone Jalapeño Gravy is unlike any other gravy I've tried — I had never sampled jalapeño gravy before, nor did I know it existed. Now that it's on my radar, in my cabinet it will stay. It's really that good, even if it is $2.50 per 2.82-ounce packet (89 cents per ounce)!
Yellowstone Jalapeño Gravy contains no artificial flavors, which to me is pretty impressive. Though not gluten-free like the aforementioned Simply Organic picks, it does at least contain fewer additives while still managing to achieve unbelievably thick results. You only need to use 2 cups of water per packet to cash in on this irresistibly luscious golden gravy; its texture was so rich and smooth my mouth watered just at the sight of it.
Aside from its tantalizing consistency, Yellowstone Jalapeño Gravy tastes incredible — I'd describe its flavor as similar to high-quality jalapeño nacho cheese, but with less emphasis on the cheese. It's quite spicy, and though not unbearably so, still isn't something I'd recommend offering to kids. All in all, Yellowstone Jalapeño Gravy is an amazing option I'd buy over and over again — try it on fried chicken cutlets, potatoes, stuffing, or hot sandwiches. Yum!
Methodology
The 12 powdered gravy mixes selected for this article were chosen based on availability in my area, with most sourced from Walmart and Amazon. Each gravy mix was ranked primarily based on texture and flavor, although other factors, like ingredients and pricing, were considered. As always, pricing and availability are subject to change.