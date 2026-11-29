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The San Francisco-born chocolate manufacturer Ghirardelli has been turning out confections for more than 170 years at the time of writing, and in the 21st century, it is still going strong. One of its flagship product lines is the Ghirardelli Squares — two-bite pieces of solid or filled chocolate that come in a variety of classic and inventive flavors. They are the perfect sweet addition to work and school lunches, and their individually wrapped packaging makes them extra portable and convenient at any time of day.

Unfortunately, not all Ghirardelli Squares flavors are winners. Within the extensive line are some of the chocolatier's best products, but also, if you ask me, some of its worst ones. With the goal of determining which of these iconic treats are worth the buy, I taste-tested and ranked every flavor I could find. Before you head to your local grocery or convenience store to pick up a bag of these squares, read on to see how they stack up.