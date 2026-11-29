11 Ghirardelli Chocolate Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The San Francisco-born chocolate manufacturer Ghirardelli has been turning out confections for more than 170 years at the time of writing, and in the 21st century, it is still going strong. One of its flagship product lines is the Ghirardelli Squares — two-bite pieces of solid or filled chocolate that come in a variety of classic and inventive flavors. They are the perfect sweet addition to work and school lunches, and their individually wrapped packaging makes them extra portable and convenient at any time of day.
Unfortunately, not all Ghirardelli Squares flavors are winners. Within the extensive line are some of the chocolatier's best products, but also, if you ask me, some of its worst ones. With the goal of determining which of these iconic treats are worth the buy, I taste-tested and ranked every flavor I could find. Before you head to your local grocery or convenience store to pick up a bag of these squares, read on to see how they stack up.
11. Milk Chocolate
I am as surprised as you likely are to see Ghirardelli's simple Milk Chocolate Square in last place, but I promised the masses my honesty, and this is my delivery on that promise. There is something strangely artificial-tasting about this chocolate, and with no other fillings or flavorings to cover it up, that astringent flavor is on full display. Rather than melting in your mouth or boasting the rich and smooth finish that is typical of milk chocolate, this crumbly square left a plasticky aftertaste.
With so many milk chocolate products on the market, I unfortunately see no reason to reach for this one. Ghirardelli makes many other high-quality chocolate squares, including ones with milk chocolate that strangely taste far better than this one, and I would recommend checking out any of them before resorting to these solid milk chocolate pieces. In the meantime, maybe you can melt these down for an easy drizzle on dessert, or use them in some other sparing way.
10. Dark Chocolate Mint
I have nothing against a tasteful combination of chocolate and mint — after all, mint is one of the fresh herbs that pairs perfectly with chocolate dishes. That being said, the balance of flavors in the Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Mint Square was incredibly out of whack.
One bite into this square, and the filling's flavor hits you like a train. Its taste and consistency are more like toothpaste than the sweet peppermint creme that you might anticipate from a treat like this. The culprit, I believe, is not enough sugar in the mint filling, and the bitter dark chocolate casing is not doing much to sweeten the bite. The result is a filling that is more abrasive than it should be.
If you are looking for a breath freshener, by all means, this is the Ghirardelli Square for you. But if you are in the market for something that actually tastes cohesive, you might want to keep looking.
9. White Chocolate Sugar Cookie
While I complained about a lack of sweetness in the Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Mint Square, I have the opposite complaint with this White Chocolate Sugar Cookie flavor — it is just too sugary to enjoy. This is especially a shame, given the bite's fun textural contrast between buttery, mouth-melting white chocolate and crunchy cookie bits.
I am well aware that a treat modeled after a sugar cookie will almost certainly be sweet — especially one that is based in white chocolate, whose ingredient composition sets it apart from milk chocolate. And I have no qualms with that. But when it feels like even one square will bring you dangerously close to a sugar-induced headache, things have gone too far. There is a subtle vanilla flavor in this square, but every attempt at enjoying it is overpowered by the sickeningly sweet taste of pure sugar.
What will I do with the squares in the rest of this bag? I think I will experiment with adding a dash of flaky salt (which you can actually make using cheap salt) to balance out the saccharinity. If that does not do the trick, I will pawn them off to unsuspecting family and friends. Sorry to them in advance.
8. Premium Dark 72% Cacao
I am as big a fan of dark chocolate as they come, which makes it all the more heartbreaking that these Ghirardelli Premium Dark 72% Cacao Squares fall in my bottom four. This chocolate was the darkest in the entire lineup, but rather than offering the delightful complexity that is typically a hallmark of dark chocolate, it simply tastes bland and bitter.
One of the usual best things about dark chocolate is that the absence of more milk and sugar allows you to taste the deep, slightly fruity flavors of the actual cacao. Those notes play well with cacao's natural bitterness, and their absence will just leave you with a bad taste in your mouth. I don't know how Ghirardelli managed to dull the cacao flavor in these squares, but it has done so extremely successfully.
This low ranking might come as a shock to some readers, especially because our team ranked this same Premium Dark 72% Cacao product in chocolate bar at No. 5 in a guide to store-bought dark chocolate bars. However, something about the Square manufacturing process must alter the taste, and not for the better.
7. Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel
Here's where things start to get good. While it is far from my favorite on the list, I would be more than happy to see Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Squares in any candy bowl or lunch bag.
Immediately, the dark chocolate in this square is much more flavorful, without being overly sweetened — which is critical, considering the sweetness in its river of caramel filling. Sometimes, products that claim to be salted caramel-flavored taste simply of caramel, but I was pleasantly surprised by the generous amount of sea salt in this filling. It did wonders to offset the sugar in each bite.
Why wasn't this square ranked higher? Namely, the caramel filling in this square had a taste that was slightly reminiscent of maple syrup, rather than of toasty, buttery salted caramel. I am not opposed to maple flavor in general, but if you are expecting a treat that actually tastes of caramel, you might be disappointed.
6. Milk Chocolate Caramel Waffle Cone
I will not lie — I was extremely excited to try the Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Waffle Cone Square. I still am excited that the flavor exists. While it has a few warts, there is still plenty to recommend it.
On an individual level, everything works well. The milk chocolate is rich without being overly sugary, the caramel is devoid of the maple flavor present in the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Squares, and the waffle cone pieces are crunchy and almost reminiscent of the honey-almond nougat bits in a Toblerone bar. If I were evaluating the ingredients on their own, my ranking would be entirely different.
Ultimately, this square loses points because it just has too much going on. Milk chocolate with caramel? Great. Milk chocolate with pieces of waffle cone? Even better. But when you have both of them together, it is unfortunately hard to enjoy either to their fullest.
5. Milk Chocolate Caramel
Up next is a simplified and much better-composed version of the previous bite: the Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Square. Between an authentic-tasting milk chocolate and a luscious caramel that does not overwhelm the palate, this square was always bound for top 5 territory.
This square has all of the things I loved about the Milk Chocolate Caramel Waffle Cone Square, minus all of its busyness. If you are a fan of the timeless combination of milk chocolate and caramel, I am confident that you will be a fan of this.
We are now at the point in the ranked list where the only reason something did not land higher is that there are options that are even better. I can't pinpoint any actual issue with the Milk Chocolate Caramel Square, but you might want to check out my top 4 before committing to purchasing a whole bag of these.
4. Premium Dark 60% Cacao
I told you I was not against dark chocolate! In fact, this Ghirardelli Premium Dark 60% Cacao Square is my favorite of the solid chocolates in the Squares line.
This square boasts 60% cacao, and, unlike the 72% square, you can actually taste the flavor of the bean. The fruity, almost tangy notes, along with the natural earthy bitterness, are a winning combination — and they mark the true tasting experience you should be getting with a piece of premium dark chocolate.
If you are a chocolate purist and don't prefer to get caught up in the flavors and fillings, I would recommend stopping what you're doing and picking up some of these squares, which are most easily found in the Ghirardelli Premium Dark Chocolate Squares Assortment bag, rather than in dedicated bags. That said, if you are interested in squares with some more flavor and texture variety, keep reading.
3. Premium Dark Sea Salt Almond
I am typically not a fan of chocolate and almonds, but there is something (many things, actually) about these Ghirardelli Premium Dark Sea Salt Almond Squares that makes them truly irresistible. The roasted almonds add the perfect crunch and a touch of saltiness that balances out a truly remarkable piece of dark chocolate (one that is very similar in taste and mouthfeel to the aforementioned 60% cacao square).
These also deserve extra-high marks for their even distribution of almond throughout each square. You will undoubtedly get a few pieces of almond in each bite, but not so many that they distract from the excellent chocolate. If you are not usually a dark chocolate lover, I am confident that this could convert you — or at least open you up to the flavor potential of a higher-cacao product.
Thankfully, these are more widely available in their own bag, as opposed to having to resort to picking them out of a variety pack. That means more for you!
2. Dark Chocolate Raspberry
I will be honest — throughout my first round of taste testing, many of these squares blended together. On the flip side, the Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Raspberry Squares immediately stood out in the best way possible.
These squares boast the same high-quality dark chocolate that you will find in the previous two options, but with the addition of a sweet and tart raspberry filling. I was anticipating that there would be more of a runny syrup, but it was instead thick, luscious, and jammy. The texture of the jam was incredibly enjoyable alongside the snappy dark chocolate. I also felt that the filling in these was far more plentiful than that in the caramel or mint squares.
Fruit flavors might not be for everyone, but if you are skeptical, I urge you to still give these squares a try. They have an authentic raspberry taste that just might surprise you.
1. Peppermint Bark
Allow me to start off this first-place ranking by saying that I do not even like peppermint bark. I was bracing myself before trying the Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares, and I was eager not to let my bias and my distaste for this dessert get in the way of an impartial ranking. Lo and behold, I think that they are the best of the entire bunch.
The peppermint bark variety is different from the other squares on this list as it features two distinct chocolate layers: a base layer of milk chocolate and a thicker layer of white chocolate that is flecked with crunchy peppermint-flavored pieces. Unlike in the case of the White Chocolate Sugar Cookie Squares, the white chocolate is not overly cloying, and it is balanced well by the cocoa flavor in the bottom layer. Similarly, unlike the Dark Chocolate Mint Squares, the peppermint pieces deliver just the right amount of sweet mint flavor with the added bonus of some crunch.
These Ghirardelli squares belong in the No. 1 slot because they successfully avoid all of the pitfalls of the other 10 flavors. They are cohesive, balanced in flavor, and the only bag in the entire lineup that had me reaching for them a second time.
Methodology
In order to create this ranking of the best and worst Ghirardelli chocolates on the market, it was important to first control as many factors of the taste test as possible. With the goal of controlling for differences in manufacturing processes and recipes, only Ghirardelli Squares were selected (rather than adding chocolate bars to the mix).
To prevent flavor fatigue, all Squares were sampled twice in a random order before finalizing ranks. Squares were evaluated based on their balance of flavors and how high-quality the chocolate itself tasted, rather than simply on the creativity or inventiveness of each square's fillings. Pricing and availability of Ghirardelli squares may vary based on availability and time of year.
Disagree with our final ranking? You can always recreate the experiment at home with the help of these tips for tasting chocolate like you know what you're doing.