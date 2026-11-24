Not Butter, Oil, Or Lard: Chicken Skin Is 10x Crispier With This Rich Ingredient
Top-notch crispy chicken skin can steal the show. Sure, flavorful and juicy meat is tasty, but encased in a mouth-watering crispiness, the poultry experience only gets better. Achieving such a crackly bite entails light seasoning, low moisture, and – especially crucially – a good dose of rendered fat. Cooks often use butter, oil, or lard to improve crisping, but for an extra-rich rendition, reach for duck fat.
This under-utilized fat source is uber-savory, all while boasting a moderate smoke point. The ingredient comes as a firm paste at room temperature, meaning you'll need to melt the fat, then spread it onto the exterior of the chicken skin. The fat offers a two-for-one punch, adding both flavor and effectively crisping the skin as your chicken roasts.
It's a technique compatible with many poultry cuts. In addition to an entire bird, you can add a touch to skin-on thighs or breasts, enhancing the dish in more subtle ways. Or dive in all the way and even fry your chicken in duck fat. In addition to chicken, you could make duck confit, cooking the protein in its own fat. Duck fat gives skin-on poultry that extra oomph, crisping up the skin to a delicious effect.
Duck fat goes with many roast chicken styles
Not sure what to pair with duck fat-covered chicken? The add-in meshes with various flavors. Season and bake a whole bird with salt and pepper alongside the fat, and you've already got a mouth-watering rendition as-is. The duck fat also pairs well with herbal seasonings like dried thyme and oregano, as well as a generous dose of garlic.
You could also consider then roasting the chicken on a bed of vegetables, letting the rich fat drip down and flavor alliums and root vegetables. Or cook the bird in the same vessel as potatoes, which can be tossed in more duck fat for good measure. Roast potatoes are 10 times richer with this magical fat; in combination with the crispy chicken skin, you'll get a truly decadent meal.
The abundant richness could use some bright elements to cut through the fat. Squeeze on some lemon — both during and after the cooking process — or finish with a drizzle of balsamic. A sprinkling of parsley goes a long way, as does a crisp glass of wine, making chicken skin a special occasion.