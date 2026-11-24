Top-notch crispy chicken skin can steal the show. Sure, flavorful and juicy meat is tasty, but encased in a mouth-watering crispiness, the poultry experience only gets better. Achieving such a crackly bite entails light seasoning, low moisture, and – especially crucially – a good dose of rendered fat. Cooks often use butter, oil, or lard to improve crisping, but for an extra-rich rendition, reach for duck fat.

This under-utilized fat source is uber-savory, all while boasting a moderate smoke point. The ingredient comes as a firm paste at room temperature, meaning you'll need to melt the fat, then spread it onto the exterior of the chicken skin. The fat offers a two-for-one punch, adding both flavor and effectively crisping the skin as your chicken roasts.

It's a technique compatible with many poultry cuts. In addition to an entire bird, you can add a touch to skin-on thighs or breasts, enhancing the dish in more subtle ways. Or dive in all the way and even fry your chicken in duck fat. In addition to chicken, you could make duck confit, cooking the protein in its own fat. Duck fat gives skin-on poultry that extra oomph, crisping up the skin to a delicious effect.