The Traditional Kitchen Knife Bobby Flay Recommends Is On Amazon

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Whether you're an amateur home cook or a seasoned chef, a high-quality chef's knife is one of the three knives you need in your kitchen arsenal. However, with so many options out there, choosing the right one can quickly become overwhelming. You'll want something versatile enough to finely chop vegetables, break down a chicken, and handle just about everything in between. Durability matters, too. A good knife should last for years, if not a lifetime, with the right care. And, of course, it needs to hold its sharp edge. Luckily, Food Network star Bobby Flay has a recommendation that takes some of the guesswork out of the process (per The Kitchn): the Shun Classic 8-inch Western Cook's Knife, available on Amazon.

Before getting into the knife's many selling points, there's one thing we have to address. At $163.95 (which is the sale price — it's normally around $205), it's certainly not a budget-friendly buy. But there are plenty of reasons why we think it could be worth the investment. At its core, knife steel is a blend of iron and carbon, with manufacturers adding other elements to improve its performance. It's these added elements that set Shun knives apart from the rest.

The Shun Classic 8-inch Western Cook's knife uses a proprietary blend called VG-MAX, which is specifically formulated to resist corrosion and wear while maintaining a sharp edge. It also has a high carbon content, helping the blade achieve the hardness needed for excellent edge retention. The combination of elements in VG-MAX gives the Shun an advantage over many more affordable knives made with lower-grade steel, which have the tendency to lose their sharpness far more quickly with regular use. In other words, you're paying for a knife that's designed to stay sharp, rather than one that needs constant maintenance to keep it performing.