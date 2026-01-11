How This Simple Cleaning Mistake Is Damaging Your Kitchen Knives

From storing knives in newspaper to avoiding scraping them on cutting boards, there are plenty of tips and tricks for preserving knives. But how you handle these essential kitchen tools when you're cleaning them can make all the difference in their longevity, according to Bill Joseph, founder of Frontier Blades. "The biggest mistake people make when cleaning their kitchen knives is leaving the knife in the sink to soak or burying under their dishes," Joseph said. "This 'sink soak' is highly detrimental and damaging for kitchen knives."

Joseph noted that high-end knives like high-carbon Damascus steel are particularly at risk because of their porous composition, leaving them prone to rust in mere minutes if allowed to remain wet. However, the condition of the blade isn't the only concern — leaving knives submerged in water can damage the handle, too. "Soaking causes the handle (usually made of wood) to swell," he said. "Thus, once they subsequently dry, they tend to shrink." Over time, this swelling and shrinking can result in cracked handles or a separation from the tang.

The key to ensuring your knives lead a long life in your kitchen is prompt hand-washing after using them, but never with steel wool or green scouring pads, which Joseph said can scratch the finish of the blade. Alternatively, he suggested laying a paper towel or kitchen towel moistened with hot water over the blade for only a minute before using a soft sponge to clean it. This "hot compress" method helps to loosen any food remnants, eliminating the need for more abrasive cleaning.