Mayonnaise is the thick and creamy matrix that disperses all the other flavors in your pasta salad, coating the noodles and giving the dish a great texture when cold. But if you want more of that tangy, rich flavor, plus a decent boost of calcium, try blending feta with vinaigrette next time for a tasty result.

Feta is a crumbly, tangy cheese with plenty of fat and salt, making it intensely flavorful but also creamy under the right circumstances. When you blend it with a premade vinaigrette, you create a beautifully bright condiment that pairs quite well with just about any type of pasta, from whole wheat to semolina. Unlike mayo, it combines the smooth decadence of dairy fat with fermented complexity and has a thinner texture that sinks into the nooks and crannies of different noodle shapes. While tasty, the ingredients still pair quite well with other pasta salad secret ingredients, from curry powder to various vegetables, so you won't need to switch up your recipe too much.

Daily recommended calcium intake varies quite a bit based on age and other factors, but it starts at around 1,000 milligrams a day for most adults. Getting this much can be a challenge, but feta has about 270 milligrams per 60-gram serving, or about half a cup. Compared to the practically zero milligrams found in mayonnaise, this is an easy way to convert pasta salad into something not only more flavorful, but also more nutritionally complex.