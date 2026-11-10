Forget Mayo: Spread This Rich Ingredient On Bread For A More Flavorful Grilled Cheese

Butter gives your grilled cheese great richness, and using mayo makes it far crispier, but neither adds a ton of strong flavors that can shine through high-quality cheese. That's why you need toum, a Lebanese garlic spread that delivers intense taste with very little effort.

Toum is as rich as mayonnaise and as light and fluffy as whipped cream, created by smashing garlic into a paste and then gradually whipping in oil until it has an airy but glossy consistency. For texture, its incredible fluffiness makes it easy to slather on, covering every last inch in a swiftly melting browning agent that makes the bread crispy. But for flavoring, it makes the end product taste like garlic bread, full of rich fats and pungent aromatics that only requires a swift spread with a knife. It may seem like you're using a lot and will over-season your sandwich, but since so much of it is air, you're actually only using a moderate amount that's quite easy to thoroughly apply.

The combination of melty gooeyness inside and crisp, garlicky exteriors is a second-to-none combination that pairs well with a wide variety of cheeses. Add in the sharpness of the lemon juice, and you get something that can brighten up even the heaviest, fat-laden cheeses quite well. The only caveat is that all that garlic gives it a fairly cool smoke point, so you'll need to use low to medium heat to avoid making it grow bitter.