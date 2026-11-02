For Heartier Scrambled Eggs, Make Them Rolex-Style
Scrambled eggs make for a reliable breakfast option, but turning them into a hearty meal can be tricky. Sure, there's always the tried-and-true eggs on toast à la tartine, or a classic side of hash browns. However, to really shake up your breakfast routine, look toward the Ugandan rolex. This popular street food rolls up eggs into chapati (an unleavened flatbread), supplemented with flavorful vegetable additions. Wrapped up into a swirled shape, it's a dish reminiscent of a breakfast taco, only with an East African appeal all of its own.
Assembly starts like many an egg dish: The cornerstone ingredient is whisked in a bowl (although it can also be stirred in a pan for a change of texture). All the while, a variable vegetable medley consisting of ingredients like onion, tomatoes, spicy chiles, cabbage, and occasionally garlic softens in a pan. The eggs go into the veggie mix, are allowed to set, and are then rolled into already warmed flatbread.
Some construct the dish right in the pan; others on a separate plate. Either way, it's crucial to give the flatbread a tight roll — more than with a breakfast taco — creasing the dish over two to three times. Flavorful, handheld, and open to many modifications, a rolex (a play on the band of the watch and "rolled eggs") makes for a great addition to the morning rotation.
Meld wide-ranging condiments and vegetables into a Rolex roll
In Uganda — especially the capital, Kampala — rolex rolls are made by a multitude of vendors, each adding a unique spin. As a result, feel free to work in your own customizations, whether into the vegetable mix or as a condiment topping on top. Tomatoes, pepper, cabbage, and onion form the most frequent foundation, but you can also add carrots for textural enhancement. You can also enhance the flavor using aromatics like garlic, ginger, scallions, as well as fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley. You could even have an Asian-inspired riff and throw in some nori, chilli crunch, and mirin.
In addition to the vegetable filling, spiff out your rolex right before rolling. Opt for one of the cheeses that's a perfect addition to scrambled eggs for an ooey-gooey bite; Swiss or feta is a reliable choice. And to give the dish a more American flair, strips of bacon add to the heartiness. There's no such thing as too many components, so long as the roll stays intact. Traditionally, the dish is eaten handheld, wrapped in plastic on-the-go, so just make sure any additional ingredients sit securely in the eggs and flatbread.