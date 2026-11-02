For Heartier Scrambled Eggs, Make Them Rolex-Style

Scrambled eggs make for a reliable breakfast option, but turning them into a hearty meal can be tricky. Sure, there's always the tried-and-true eggs on toast à la tartine, or a classic side of hash browns. However, to really shake up your breakfast routine, look toward the Ugandan rolex. This popular street food rolls up eggs into chapati (an unleavened flatbread), supplemented with flavorful vegetable additions. Wrapped up into a swirled shape, it's a dish reminiscent of a breakfast taco, only with an East African appeal all of its own.

Assembly starts like many an egg dish: The cornerstone ingredient is whisked in a bowl (although it can also be stirred in a pan for a change of texture). All the while, a variable vegetable medley consisting of ingredients like onion, tomatoes, spicy chiles, cabbage, and occasionally garlic softens in a pan. The eggs go into the veggie mix, are allowed to set, and are then rolled into already warmed flatbread.

Some construct the dish right in the pan; others on a separate plate. Either way, it's crucial to give the flatbread a tight roll — more than with a breakfast taco — creasing the dish over two to three times. Flavorful, handheld, and open to many modifications, a rolex (a play on the band of the watch and "rolled eggs") makes for a great addition to the morning rotation.