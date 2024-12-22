Eggs On Toast? Oui, But Make It A Tartine

Everybody knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet many of us treat it as an afterthought. Yes, a granola bar or a smoothie can stave off the hunger for a few hours if you're on the go, but on the days when you have a little more time to be creative, you can really up your morning routine with a breakfast tartine. If you are unfamiliar with what a tartine is, it's not as sophisticated as it sounds. It's simply toast with lots of goodies on top, so in America, a basic breakfast tartine might look a lot like good old eggs on toast. With a little bit of culinary je ne sais quai — which in French literally translates as "I don't know what," but its meaning suggests a certain indescribable quality — you can turn boring eggs and bread into an elegant breakfast.

There are no hard and fast rules to making a tartine other than a few universally accepted guidelines. First, you need to start with the right bread that can hold up to a pile of toppings. Second, while eggs on toast definitely qualify as a tartine, if you want the sandwich to be more gourmet (and worthy of calling it a tartine), try adding a few high-end ingredients to give the dish a little more pedigree.