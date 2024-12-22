Eggs On Toast? Oui, But Make It A Tartine
Everybody knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, yet many of us treat it as an afterthought. Yes, a granola bar or a smoothie can stave off the hunger for a few hours if you're on the go, but on the days when you have a little more time to be creative, you can really up your morning routine with a breakfast tartine. If you are unfamiliar with what a tartine is, it's not as sophisticated as it sounds. It's simply toast with lots of goodies on top, so in America, a basic breakfast tartine might look a lot like good old eggs on toast. With a little bit of culinary je ne sais quai — which in French literally translates as "I don't know what," but its meaning suggests a certain indescribable quality — you can turn boring eggs and bread into an elegant breakfast.
There are no hard and fast rules to making a tartine other than a few universally accepted guidelines. First, you need to start with the right bread that can hold up to a pile of toppings. Second, while eggs on toast definitely qualify as a tartine, if you want the sandwich to be more gourmet (and worthy of calling it a tartine), try adding a few high-end ingredients to give the dish a little more pedigree.
Use sourdough slices or a baguette
If you're ready to make a breakfast tartine, the first move is to invest in a decent loaf of bread. Regular soft, sliced sandwich bread from the grocery store won't cut it here. Instead, you need something with a chewy crust and a tight crumb. It's probably no surprise that tartines took off in San Francisco, which is where the original Tartine Bakery opened in 2002. The city is known for its dense sourdough loaves, which have been a staple in the city since the Gold Rush, and they're the perfect palette for elegant, open-faced sandwiches. Trader Joe's has a fan-favorite sourdough loaf if you're not on the West Coast, but you can also use a crusty French loaf, baguette, or even slightly softer bread like challah or brioche.
What you decide to pile on top of the bread, besides eggs, is entirely your decision, but consider adding extras like a layer of fig jam, whipped ricotta, pesto, or mashed avocado (yes, avocado toast is a tartine, just be sure to give it some expert seasoning). A slice of smoked salmon is also nice, or a piece of fancy tinned fish, and even a spoonful of caviar. A shaving of fresh truffles is also an elevated touch; try to think like a chef and add flavors that are a little more luxurious. With just a few extra ingredients, you can turn an everyday American staple into something truly elegant.